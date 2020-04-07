Association Of Ringside Physicians Recommend Suspension Of Combat Sports Due To Coronavirus

The Association of Ringside Physicians issued a statement on the coronavirus pandemic and combat sports. The group includes a whopping 350 doctors worldwide, and they're suggesting the indefinite suspension of all combat sports events despite the number of people involved.

ARP works with boxing and MMA promotions, and isn't linked to AEW or WWE. Professional Wrestling is often considered to be under combat sports.

Both WWE and AEW have been recording their recent matches at closed-set locations with essential personnel allowed only. The rumor mill is saying that WWE will return to live TV with next weeks SmackDown and RAW, but that hasn't been confirmed by WWE as of this writing. Even if it does, it'd likely take place on a closed set.

I can say that WNS readers have stated April events have been postponed till June or July as of a week or two ago.

Sports leagues may have to wait until late summer 2020 to resume events with crowds, but as always this may or may not change as the virus news and concerns evolve.