WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Association Of Ringside Physicians Recommend Suspension Of Combat Sports Due To Coronavirus
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 07, 2020
The Association of Ringside Physicians issued a statement on the coronavirus pandemic and combat sports. The group includes a whopping 350 doctors worldwide, and they're suggesting the indefinite suspension of all combat sports events despite the number of people involved.
ARP works with boxing and MMA promotions, and isn't linked to AEW or WWE. Professional Wrestling is often considered to be under combat sports.
Both WWE and AEW have been recording their recent matches at closed-set locations with essential personnel allowed only. The rumor mill is saying that WWE will return to live TV with next weeks SmackDown and RAW, but that hasn't been confirmed by WWE as of this writing. Even if it does, it'd likely take place on a closed set.
I can say that WNS readers have stated April events have been postponed till June or July as of a week or two ago.
Sports leagues may have to wait until late summer 2020 to resume events with crowds, but as always this may or may not change as the virus news and concerns evolve.
ARP Statement on COVID-19
A LETTER FROM THE BOARD
The ARP recommends the indefinite suspension of all combat sports events.
The Association of Ringside Physicians has been actively following the recommendations of the CDC as well as other professional medical societies concerned with the spread of COVID-19, or novel coronavirus.
Sporting events across the world have been cancelled in response to the increased risk of infection and transmission by participants, fans, officials, and support staff.
It is our recommendation that all combat sporting events be postponed until further notice. This includes any and all events, regardless of the number of people involved. Any combat sport taking place during this global pandemic places the athletes, officials, and anyone else involved in the event under unnecessary risk of infection and transmission of Covid-19. In addition, combat sports athletes often require medical attention after a bout, and we do not wish to see any additional strain on an already overwhelmed medical system.
We continue to monitor this ever-evolving situation, and our thoughts continue to be with those who have been and will be affected by this disease.
Our organization remains steadfast in our mission: to serve, protect, and educate all involved in combative sports.
Apr 07 - The Association of Ringside Physicians issued a statement on the coronavirus pandemic and combat sports. The group includes a whopping 350 doctors worldwide, and they're suggesting the indefinite susp[...]
Apr 07 - WWE released a preview article for this week's NXT show that included details on this match. WWE states that the match won’t take place at the Performance Center. WWE issued the following press [...]
Apr 07
The Big Show Show Joins Netflix Top 10 Shows The Big Show Show is already at the top 10 list of Netflix shows and movies. WWE tweeted revealing this news via Twitter with the Big Show himself in the video. #TheBigShowShow is already trending [...]
Apr 07 - The Big Show Show is already at the top 10 list of Netflix shows and movies. WWE tweeted revealing this news via Twitter with the Big Show himself in the video. #TheBigShowShow is already trending [...]
Apr 07 - For those wondering why WWE needed to film the Raw after Mania before WrestleMania 36, it simply came down to the fact the production crew couldn't switch the set in time during a very hectic and pres[...]
Apr 07
WWE WrestleMania Sets More Records WWE issued an announcement revealing WrestleMania Week set more viewership records. Below is the full announcement WrestleMania Sets More Records In addition to WrestleMania becoming the mos[...]
Apr 07 - WWE issued an announcement revealing WrestleMania Week set more viewership records. Below is the full announcement WrestleMania Sets More Records In addition to WrestleMania becoming the mos[...]
Apr 07 - Rhea Ripley has been forced to go back to Australia due to her work visa expiring, according to PWInsider. Ripley will not be involved in any of the company’s upcoming television tapings. Upon [...]
Apr 07 - Impact Wrestling has made plans to run empty arena events in order for them to film enough content to continue their television for their weekly show on AXS TV. Tommy Dreamer revealed on today’[...]
Apr 07 - Dave Meltzer discussed on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio the current plans for Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler following their WrestleMania 36 match in which Lynch picked up the wi[...]
Apr 07 - Fightful is reporting that WWE informed talent on Monday night that they plan to film upcoming episodes of Raw, SmackDown, and NXT this week from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The plan right[...]
Apr 07 - AEW has announced a new match for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The Exalted One of The Dark Order Brodie Lee will be in action, but it has not yet been revealed against who. Here [...]
Apr 07 - In a recent interview with talkSPORT and Alex McCarthy WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed he feels that Randy Orton as the number one Superstar in WWE today and likened his daughter, Charlotte Flair[...]
Apr 07 - The new Andre The Giant biography is set for release next week taking a look at his life and career in the world of pro wrestling. Below is the press release: ECW Press announces the publication o[...]
Apr 07 - Kevin Owens took to Twitter to reveal that his wife, Karina shot the backstage taped promo that he delivered on Monday's Raw During the promo, Owens talked about his WrestleMania 36 victory over Seth[...]
Apr 07
Hulk Hogan Posts Statement On Coronavirus Pandemic Hulk Hogan is the latest wrestler to comment on the Coronavirus with the following statement posted on his Instagram: "Word up,can you handle the truth my brother only love HH In three short months[...]
Apr 07 - Hulk Hogan is the latest wrestler to comment on the Coronavirus with the following statement posted on his Instagram: "Word up,can you handle the truth my brother only love HH In three short months[...]
Apr 07 - As seen during this weekend's WrestleMania 36 the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder match the talent took a number of big bumps. One of those bumps taken by Jimmy Uso was actually choreographed [...]
Apr 06
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (04/06/2020) The following are the results of the April 6th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Asuka defeated Liv Morgan 2. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeated Angel Garza & Aust[...]
Apr 06 - The following are the results of the April 6th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Asuka defeated Liv Morgan 2. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeated Angel Garza & Aust[...]
Apr 06 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bianca Belair teamed with The Street Profits to take on the trio of Zelina Vega, Angel Garza and Austin Theory. It appears as though Belair has been[...]
Apr 06 - The following comes from WWE.com: This year’s WrestleMania is officially the most social event in WWE history as new champions, a jaw-dropping Boneyard Match, a mind-bending Firefly Fun House[...]
Apr 06 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's Raw, according to WWE.com: The reign of Drew McIntyre begins Where does Edge go from here? Did Kevin Owens end Seth Rollins&rsq[...]
Apr 06 - WrestleVotes states that we can expect to see WWE go back to live airing of RAW and SmackDown next week. WWE will be pushing on, and there's no break at this time coming. Tonight's RAW and NXT have b[...]
Apr 06 - Steve Austin’s next Broken Skull Sessions on WWE Network is set to be another big one. WWE has confirmed that Ric Flair’s episode of the Broken Skull Sessions will air this Sunday, April [...]
Apr 06 - During the Edge vs. Randy Orton Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 last night there was one spot which has drawn some criticism. During their fight all over the WWE Performance Center, they r[...]
Apr 06 - Tampa Bay will be sorely disappointed not to have hosted this past weekend's WWE WrestleMania 36 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not only was it a huge disappointment for the fans not being able to a[...]