Tommaso Ciampa Vs Johnny Gargano Announced As An Empty Arena Match

WWE released a preview article for this week's NXT show that included details on this match. WWE states that the match won’t take place at the Performance Center. WWE issued the following press statement.

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano set for one last match

Though Triple H felt that the final showdown between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano deserved to take place on the biggest stage possible, the two best friends-turned-bitter rivals both agreed that all they needed to settle their score was a ring. So, Triple H is giving them what they want.

Tomorrow night on NXT on USA Network, it will be Blackheart vs. Rebel Heart: One Final Beat. Triple H will give them an empty building with a ring inside and a referee. Two men will enter, and one will stand tall, determining who is the true heart and soul of NXT. But The Game made one thing clear: This is it. If they engage again following this battle, they will both be gone from NXT.

Who will be victorious in the final chapter of NXT’s most personal rivalry?