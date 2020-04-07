WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Ric Flair Believes Randy Orton Is Doing Some Of His Best Work Right Now
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 07, 2020
In a recent interview with talkSPORT and Alex McCarthy WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed he feels that Randy Orton as the number one Superstar in WWE today and likened his daughter, Charlotte Flair as “the female Orton.”
Below are the highlights:
On Randy Orton:
“Nobody is higher on Randy Orton than I am. I think, right now, he is doing some of the best work he has ever done and I think Edge is too. Randy has done and accomplished so much and he’s been there a long time – people don’t realize this. But every time he says something, it’s the truth. And his level of ability right now and his health are both great. He’s at the top of his game, which, in my opinion, makes him the number one guy. The thing about Randy is, he’s so good that I think just because he’s been there for so long you think ‘gosh, can he get any better?’ and he just continues [to get better] if given the opportunity to shine. But I hope he retires soon so I can get my third ring [laughs]. But he’s a great talent, really, really good and an important part of WWE’s TV.”
On Charlotte Flair:
“Well, you know me, people are going to say I’m biased, but she’s the female Orton. Younger, less time in the business, but she’s picked it up. The art of being able to make somebody look good and make the match the priority rather than what you are capable of doing or not doing is what separates the good from the great. She’s been in that conversation as the greatest ever since, I think, Dallas. I think the conversation becomes more solidified as the greatest ever every time she goes out there and you have an opportunity to compare her skills with somebody else. I know she was excited and looked forward to the match with Rhea, she certainly didn’t look at it as a step down. She looked at it as an opportunity to wrestle somebody else with a lot of skills and a great work ethic.”