Ric Flair Believes Randy Orton Is Doing Some Of His Best Work Right Now

In a recent interview with talkSPORT and Alex McCarthy WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed he feels that Randy Orton as the number one Superstar in WWE today and likened his daughter, Charlotte Flair as “the female Orton.”

Below are the highlights:

On Randy Orton:

“Nobody is higher on Randy Orton than I am. I think, right now, he is doing some of the best work he has ever done and I think Edge is too. Randy has done and accomplished so much and he’s been there a long time – people don’t realize this. But every time he says something, it’s the truth. And his level of ability right now and his health are both great. He’s at the top of his game, which, in my opinion, makes him the number one guy. The thing about Randy is, he’s so good that I think just because he’s been there for so long you think ‘gosh, can he get any better?’ and he just continues [to get better] if given the opportunity to shine. But I hope he retires soon so I can get my third ring [laughs]. But he’s a great talent, really, really good and an important part of WWE’s TV.”

On Charlotte Flair: