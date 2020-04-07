Kevin Owens Reveals That His Wife Shot His Monday Night Raw Promo

After closing a chapter at #WrestleMania , @FightOwensFight looks to make #WWERaw "The Kevin Owens Show" once again! pic.twitter.com/RMhRD8mMCm

(It was my wife! She shot it with her fancy camera!❤️❤️❤️)”

“This is my favorite promo ever because it was shot by my favorite person.

During the promo, Owens talked about his WrestleMania 36 victory over Seth Rollins and how jumping off the WrestleMania sign was worth it because he got his WrestleMania moment.

Kevin Owens took to Twitter to reveal that his wife, Karina shot the backstage taped promo that he delivered on Monday's Raw

