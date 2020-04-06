WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Raw Results: Former Raw Women's Champion Returns
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Apr 06, 2020
During tonight's episode of
Raw, former Women's Champion Nia Jax made her return to in-ring competition, picking up a win over NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo.
