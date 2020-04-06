WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

NXT's Bianca Belair Now Seemingly a Member of the Raw Roster

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Apr 06, 2020

NXT's Bianca Belair Now Seemingly a Member of the Raw Roster

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bianca Belair teamed with The Street Profits to take on the trio of Zelina Vega, Angel Garza and Austin Theory.

It appears as though Belair has been officially called up to the Raw roster from the NXT roster.

