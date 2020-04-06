Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Is this about to become a FAMILY AFFAIR? @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins & @BiancaBelairWWE want @AngelGarzaWwe @austintheory1 & @Zelina_VegaWWE in a 6-Person Tag Team Match NEXT! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/RruKTeBvEm

#ESTofNXT ➡️ #ESTofWWE @BiancaBelairWWE goes HERE now, and she wants a piece of @Zelina_VegaWWE on #WWERaw ! pic.twitter.com/LJbM0VSDFW

So nice, we get to see her TWICE. @BiancaBelairWWE is back to even things up for The #StreetProfits on #WWERaw ! pic.twitter.com/2lc9CYmp7I

It appears as though Belair has been officially called up to the Raw roster from the NXT roster.

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bianca Belair teamed with The Street Profits to take on the trio of Zelina Vega, Angel Garza and Austin Theory.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (04/06/2020)

The following are the results of the April 6th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Asuka defeated Liv Morgan 2. Raw Tag Team Champions [...] Apr 06 - The following are the results of the April 6th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Asuka defeated Liv Morgan 2. Raw Tag Team Champions [...]

WWE Raw Results: Former Raw Women's Champion Returns

During tonight's episode of Raw, former Women's Champion Nia Jax made her return to in-ring competition, picking up a win over NXT Supe[...] Apr 06 - During tonight's episode of Raw, former Women's Champion Nia Jax made her return to in-ring competition, picking up a win over NXT Supe[...]

Another Superstar Switches Brands During Monday Night Raw

In addition to NXT Superstar Bianca Belair officially moving to the Raw roster, SmackDown's Apollo Crews has also been m[...] Apr 06 - In addition to NXT Superstar Bianca Belair officially moving to the Raw roster, SmackDown's Apollo Crews has also been m[...]

NXT's Bianca Belair Now Seemingly a Member of the Raw Roster

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bianca Belair teamed with The Street Profits to take on the trio of Zelina Vega, Angel Garza and Au[...] Apr 06 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bianca Belair teamed with The Street Profits to take on the trio of Zelina Vega, Angel Garza and Au[...]

WWE Announces that WrestleMania 36 Was the Most Social Event in WWE History

The following comes from WWE.com: This year’s WrestleMania is officially the most social event in WWE history as new champions, a jaw-droppin[...] Apr 06 - The following comes from WWE.com: This year’s WrestleMania is officially the most social event in WWE history as new champions, a jaw-droppin[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Raw (04/06/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's Raw, according to WWE.com: The reign of Drew McIntyre begins Where does Edge g[...] Apr 06 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's Raw, according to WWE.com: The reign of Drew McIntyre begins Where does Edge g[...]

SmackDown And RAW Next Week Reportedly Going To Be Live From Performance Center

WrestleVotes states that we can expect to see WWE go back to live airing of RAW and SmackDown next week. WWE will be pushing on, and there's no break [...] Apr 06 - WrestleVotes states that we can expect to see WWE go back to live airing of RAW and SmackDown next week. WWE will be pushing on, and there's no break [...]

WWE Reveals When Ric Flair Broken Skull Sessions Will Air

Steve Austin’s next Broken Skull Sessions on WWE Network is set to be another big one. WWE has confirmed that Ric Flair’s episode of the [...] Apr 06 - Steve Austin’s next Broken Skull Sessions on WWE Network is set to be another big one. WWE has confirmed that Ric Flair’s episode of the [...]

Edge vs. Randy Orton WrestleMania Match Draws Criticism For Hanging Spot

During the Edge vs. Randy Orton Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 last night there was one spot which has drawn some criticism. During their[...] Apr 06 - During the Edge vs. Randy Orton Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 last night there was one spot which has drawn some criticism. During their[...]

Tampa Bay Still Wants To Host A Future WrestleMania Event

Tampa Bay will be sorely disappointed not to have hosted this past weekend's WWE WrestleMania 36 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not only was it a hu[...] Apr 06 - Tampa Bay will be sorely disappointed not to have hosted this past weekend's WWE WrestleMania 36 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not only was it a hu[...]

Michael Cole Receives A Big WWE Promotion

Michael Cole recently received an internal promotion within WWE. PWinsider.com is reporting that the longtime WWE announcer has a new corporate title[...] Apr 06 - Michael Cole recently received an internal promotion within WWE. PWinsider.com is reporting that the longtime WWE announcer has a new corporate title[...]

CWFH Episode 462: Nikko Marquez signed NWA star

In the Opening contest of this week's Championship Wrestling from Hollywood Episode PP3 Cup Semi-Finalist, Jordan Clearwater defeated the returning Ri[...] Apr 06 - In the Opening contest of this week's Championship Wrestling from Hollywood Episode PP3 Cup Semi-Finalist, Jordan Clearwater defeated the returning Ri[...]

Drew McIntyre Says He Wants To Bring Pay Per View To The UK

New WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has revealed his intentions to bring a Pay Per View back to the UK following his WrestleMania 36 victory. On the[...] Apr 06 - New WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has revealed his intentions to bring a Pay Per View back to the UK following his WrestleMania 36 victory. On the[...]

Who Booked The Firefly Fun House Match At WrestleMania 36?

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bruce Prichard, Bray Wyatt, and John Cena were the three people most responsible for the creati[...] Apr 06 - Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bruce Prichard, Bray Wyatt, and John Cena were the three people most responsible for the creati[...]

Superfan Reveals WWE Almost Considered Fans At WrestleMania 36

Many WWE fans have WrestleMania streaks for the number of Mania's they have attended over the years, but maybe none bigger than Chris Adorno, known as[...] Apr 06 - Many WWE fans have WrestleMania streaks for the number of Mania's they have attended over the years, but maybe none bigger than Chris Adorno, known as[...]

Becky Lynch's WrestleMania 36 Victory Made Some History

As seen this weekend, Becky Lynch defended the WWE Raw Women’s Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36 Night One, defeating Shayna Bas[...] Apr 06 - As seen this weekend, Becky Lynch defended the WWE Raw Women’s Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36 Night One, defeating Shayna Bas[...]

WWE To Tape Post-WrestleMania 36 Episode Of SmackDown From A Secret Location?

As previously reported, WWE taped WrestleMania 36, Raw, NXT after WrestleMania last week at the Performance Center prior to the stay at home order in [...] Apr 06 - As previously reported, WWE taped WrestleMania 36, Raw, NXT after WrestleMania last week at the Performance Center prior to the stay at home order in [...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 2 Results (04/05/2020)

The following are the results of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36: 1. Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to become the new NXT Women's Champion 2[...] Apr 05 - The following are the results of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36: 1. Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to become the new NXT Women's Champion 2[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre: WWE Championship Match

In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Scottish Psychopath" Drew McIntyre defeated "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar for the WWE [...] Apr 05 - In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Scottish Psychopath" Drew McIntyre defeated "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar for the WWE [...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt: Firefly Fun House Match

In the co-main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena in the Firefly Fun House[...] Apr 05 - In the co-main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena in the Firefly Fun House[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: SmackDown Women's Title 5-Way Elimination Match

The historic championship title reign of Bayley continued at Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, as she outlasted Lacey Evans, Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Sa[...] Apr 05 - The historic championship title reign of Bayley continued at Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, as she outlasted Lacey Evans, Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Sa[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Street Profits vs. Garza & Theory: Raw Tag Team Title Match

The Street Profits successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36 against the team of Angel Garza and Austin Theo[...] Apr 05 - The Street Profits successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36 against the team of Angel Garza and Austin Theo[...]

Rob Gronkowski Wins 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36

Rob Gronkowski captured his first WWE championship during Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, as he defeated Mojo Rawley to become the new 24/7 Champion.[...] Apr 05 - Rob Gronkowski captured his first WWE championship during Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, as he defeated Mojo Rawley to become the new 24/7 Champion.[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Edge vs. Randy Orton: Last Man Standing Match

In his first WrestleMania match in nearly a decade, WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeated "The Viper" Randy Orton in a brutal Last Man Standing Ma[...] Apr 05 - In his first WrestleMania match in nearly a decade, WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeated "The Viper" Randy Orton in a brutal Last Man Standing Ma[...]