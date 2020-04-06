WWE Announces that WrestleMania 36 Was the Most Social Event in WWE History

Stay locked in to WWE social and digital to follow all the fallout from an epic WrestleMania 36.

Drew McIntyre left a lasting image of WrestleMania 36 for the WWE Universe with his passionate raising of the title in a career-changing moment.

This #BoneyardMatch has proven HIGHLY destructive for @AJStylesOrg and #TheOC ... #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/9vlE2NWOmv

The Undertaker and AJ Styles delighted fans, as their unique yet brutal battle throughout a graveyard continues to draw attention.

WrestleMania saw a total of 13.8 million total social media interactions on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, which was up 57 percent from WrestleMania 35 and the most in WWE history.

This yearâ€™s WrestleMania is officially the most social event in WWE history as new champions, a jaw-dropping Boneyard Match, a mind-bending Firefly Fun House Match and non-stop action ignited the conversation throughout.

The following comes from WWE.com :

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (04/06/2020)

The following are the results of the April 6th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Asuka defeated Liv Morgan 2. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeated Angel Garza & Aust[...] Apr 06 - The following are the results of the April 6th, 2020 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw: 1. Asuka defeated Liv Morgan 2. Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeated Angel Garza & Aust[...]

WWE Raw Results: Former Raw Women's Champion Returns

During tonight's episode of Raw, former Women's Champion Nia Jax made her return to in-ring competition, picking up a win over NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo. JAX. IS. BACK.#WWERaw @N[...] Apr 06 - During tonight's episode of Raw, former Women's Champion Nia Jax made her return to in-ring competition, picking up a win over NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo. JAX. IS. BACK.#WWERaw @N[...]

Another Superstar Switches Brands During Monday Night Raw

In addition to NXT Superstar Bianca Belair officially moving to the Raw roster, SmackDown's Apollo Crews has also been moved to the Raw roster as well. Crews r[...] Apr 06 - In addition to NXT Superstar Bianca Belair officially moving to the Raw roster, SmackDown's Apollo Crews has also been moved to the Raw roster as well. Crews r[...]

NXT's Bianca Belair Now Seemingly a Member of the Raw Roster

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bianca Belair teamed with The Street Profits to take on the trio of Zelina Vega, Angel Garza and Austin Theory. It appears as though Belair has been[...] Apr 06 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bianca Belair teamed with The Street Profits to take on the trio of Zelina Vega, Angel Garza and Austin Theory. It appears as though Belair has been[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE Raw (04/06/2020)

The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's Raw, according to WWE.com: The reign of Drew McIntyre begins Where does Edge go from here? Did Kevin Owens end Seth Rollins&rsq[...] Apr 06 - The following matches and segments are confirmed for tonight's Raw, according to WWE.com: The reign of Drew McIntyre begins Where does Edge go from here? Did Kevin Owens end Seth Rollins&rsq[...]

SmackDown And RAW Next Week Reportedly Going To Be Live From Performance Center

WrestleVotes states that we can expect to see WWE go back to live airing of RAW and SmackDown next week. WWE will be pushing on, and there's no break at this time coming. Tonight's RAW and NXT have b[...] Apr 06 - WrestleVotes states that we can expect to see WWE go back to live airing of RAW and SmackDown next week. WWE will be pushing on, and there's no break at this time coming. Tonight's RAW and NXT have b[...]

WWE Reveals When Ric Flair Broken Skull Sessions Will Air

Steve Austin’s next Broken Skull Sessions on WWE Network is set to be another big one. WWE has confirmed that Ric Flair’s episode of the Broken Skull Sessions will air this Sunday, April [...] Apr 06 - Steve Austin’s next Broken Skull Sessions on WWE Network is set to be another big one. WWE has confirmed that Ric Flair’s episode of the Broken Skull Sessions will air this Sunday, April [...]

Edge vs. Randy Orton WrestleMania Match Draws Criticism For Hanging Spot

During the Edge vs. Randy Orton Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 last night there was one spot which has drawn some criticism. During their fight all over the WWE Performance Center, they r[...] Apr 06 - During the Edge vs. Randy Orton Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 last night there was one spot which has drawn some criticism. During their fight all over the WWE Performance Center, they r[...]

Tampa Bay Still Wants To Host A Future WrestleMania Event

Tampa Bay will be sorely disappointed not to have hosted this past weekend's WWE WrestleMania 36 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not only was it a huge disappointment for the fans not being able to a[...] Apr 06 - Tampa Bay will be sorely disappointed not to have hosted this past weekend's WWE WrestleMania 36 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not only was it a huge disappointment for the fans not being able to a[...]

Michael Cole Receives A Big WWE Promotion

Michael Cole recently received an internal promotion within WWE. PWinsider.com is reporting that the longtime WWE announcer has a new corporate title, Vice President of Announcing. Cole has been inv[...] Apr 06 - Michael Cole recently received an internal promotion within WWE. PWinsider.com is reporting that the longtime WWE announcer has a new corporate title, Vice President of Announcing. Cole has been inv[...]

CWFH Episode 462: Nikko Marquez signed NWA star

In the Opening contest of this week's Championship Wrestling from Hollywood Episode PP3 Cup Semi-Finalist, Jordan Clearwater defeated the returning Richie Slade via Pinfall after the Golden Boot. Cha[...] Apr 06 - In the Opening contest of this week's Championship Wrestling from Hollywood Episode PP3 Cup Semi-Finalist, Jordan Clearwater defeated the returning Richie Slade via Pinfall after the Golden Boot. Cha[...]

Drew McIntyre Says He Wants To Bring Pay Per View To The UK

New WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has revealed his intentions to bring a Pay Per View back to the UK following his WrestleMania 36 victory. On the second night of this year's unprecedented Wrestle[...] Apr 06 - New WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has revealed his intentions to bring a Pay Per View back to the UK following his WrestleMania 36 victory. On the second night of this year's unprecedented Wrestle[...]

Who Booked The Firefly Fun House Match At WrestleMania 36?

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bruce Prichard, Bray Wyatt, and John Cena were the three people most responsible for the creative booking of the Firefly Fun House match at last [...] Apr 06 - Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bruce Prichard, Bray Wyatt, and John Cena were the three people most responsible for the creative booking of the Firefly Fun House match at last [...]

Superfan Reveals WWE Almost Considered Fans At WrestleMania 36

Many WWE fans have WrestleMania streaks for the number of Mania's they have attended over the years, but maybe none bigger than Chris Adorno, known as Ringside Charlie who has attended every WrestleMa[...] Apr 06 - Many WWE fans have WrestleMania streaks for the number of Mania's they have attended over the years, but maybe none bigger than Chris Adorno, known as Ringside Charlie who has attended every WrestleMa[...]

Becky Lynch's WrestleMania 36 Victory Made Some History

As seen this weekend, Becky Lynch defended the WWE Raw Women’s Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36 Night One, defeating Shayna Baszler to retain the Title. The WWE Stats & Inf[...] Apr 06 - As seen this weekend, Becky Lynch defended the WWE Raw Women’s Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36 Night One, defeating Shayna Baszler to retain the Title. The WWE Stats & Inf[...]

WWE To Tape Post-WrestleMania 36 Episode Of SmackDown From A Secret Location?

As previously reported, WWE taped WrestleMania 36, Raw, NXT after WrestleMania last week at the Performance Center prior to the stay at home order in Florida. This poses a problem as the company will[...] Apr 06 - As previously reported, WWE taped WrestleMania 36, Raw, NXT after WrestleMania last week at the Performance Center prior to the stay at home order in Florida. This poses a problem as the company will[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 2 Results (04/05/2020)

The following are the results of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36: 1. Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to become the new NXT Women's Champion 2. Aleister Black defeated Bobby Lashley 3. Otis D[...] Apr 05 - The following are the results of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36: 1. Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to become the new NXT Women's Champion 2. Aleister Black defeated Bobby Lashley 3. Otis D[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre: WWE Championship Match

In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Scottish Psychopath" Drew McIntyre defeated "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship after four Claymore Kicks. .@DMcIn[...] Apr 05 - In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Scottish Psychopath" Drew McIntyre defeated "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship after four Claymore Kicks. .@DMcIn[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt: Firefly Fun House Match

In the co-main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena in the Firefly Fun House Match. Welcome to MÉ¹ÆŽSâ”´Ë¥ÆŽW∀NI&for[...] Apr 05 - In the co-main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena in the Firefly Fun House Match. Welcome to MÉ¹ÆŽSâ”´Ë¥ÆŽW∀NI&for[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: SmackDown Women's Title 5-Way Elimination Match

The historic championship title reign of Bayley continued at Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, as she outlasted Lacey Evans, Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Sasha Banks in a Five-Way Elimination Match to retai[...] Apr 05 - The historic championship title reign of Bayley continued at Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, as she outlasted Lacey Evans, Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Sasha Banks in a Five-Way Elimination Match to retai[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Street Profits vs. Garza & Theory: Raw Tag Team Title Match

The Street Profits successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36 against the team of Angel Garza and Austin Theory. After the match, NXT Superstar Bianca Belair m[...] Apr 05 - The Street Profits successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36 against the team of Angel Garza and Austin Theory. After the match, NXT Superstar Bianca Belair m[...]

Rob Gronkowski Wins 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36

Rob Gronkowski captured his first WWE championship during Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, as he defeated Mojo Rawley to become the new 24/7 Champion. Quite literally diving into the #247Title pict[...] Apr 05 - Rob Gronkowski captured his first WWE championship during Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, as he defeated Mojo Rawley to become the new 24/7 Champion. Quite literally diving into the #247Title pict[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Edge vs. Randy Orton: Last Man Standing Match

In his first WrestleMania match in nearly a decade, WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeated "The Viper" Randy Orton in a brutal Last Man Standing Match during Night 2 of WrestleMania 36. ðŸ¤[...] Apr 05 - In his first WrestleMania match in nearly a decade, WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeated "The Viper" Randy Orton in a brutal Last Man Standing Match during Night 2 of WrestleMania 36. ðŸ¤[...]