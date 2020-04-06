SmackDown And RAW Next Week Reportedly Going To Be Live From Performance Center
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 06, 2020
WrestleVotes states that we can expect to see WWE go back to live airing of RAW and SmackDown next week. WWE will be pushing on, and there's no break at this time coming.
Tonight's RAW and NXT have been taped already. Florida is still going to be doing a stay at home order, so it'll be interesting to see if this is accurate or not.
The Florida stay at home order is set to end April 30th.
