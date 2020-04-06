Edge vs. Randy Orton WrestleMania Match Draws Criticism For Hanging Spot

During the Edge vs. Randy Orton Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 last night there was one spot which has drawn some criticism.

During their fight all over the WWE Performance Center, they reached the gym where Orton used a weight cable to choke Edge. The spot is drawing parallels to how Chris Benoit killed himself back in 2007 after he killed his wife and son.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio noted there were some in WWE "affected" by the spot and also how long the match went on for.

The match had a run time of around 40 minutes is now the second-longest WrestleMania match behind the 60 plus minute iron-man which featured Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart from WrestleMania 12.

Were you offended by the controversial spot?