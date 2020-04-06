Tampa Bay Still Wants To Host A Future WrestleMania Event

Now that the weekend that “was to be” has passed, I can say that Tampa Bay will be in the running to host #Wrestlemania ⁠ ⁠ 38 in 2022. All the initial legwork is obviously done, with the city still very much eager to host the event. Might be a shoe in. Time will tell.

Insider WrestleVotes has revealed on Twitter that the City is hoping to secure WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

Tampa Bay will be sorely disappointed not to have hosted this past weekend's WWE WrestleMania 36 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not only was it a huge disappointment for the fans not being able to attend, but the city itself will have lost out on millions of dollars in economic impact.

WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 2 Results (04/05/2020)

The following are the results of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36: 1. Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to become the new NXT Women's Champion 2. Aleister Black defeated Bobby Lashley 3. Otis D[...] Apr 05 - The following are the results of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36: 1. Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to become the new NXT Women's Champion 2. Aleister Black defeated Bobby Lashley 3. Otis D[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre: WWE Championship Match

In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Scottish Psychopath" Drew McIntyre defeated "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship after four Claymore Kicks. .@DMcIn[...] Apr 05 - In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Scottish Psychopath" Drew McIntyre defeated "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship after four Claymore Kicks. .@DMcIn[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt: Firefly Fun House Match

In the co-main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena in the Firefly Fun House Match. Welcome to MɹƎS┴˥ƎW∀NI&for[...] Apr 05 - In the co-main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena in the Firefly Fun House Match. Welcome to MɹƎS┴˥ƎW∀NI&for[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: SmackDown Women's Title 5-Way Elimination Match

The historic championship title reign of Bayley continued at Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, as she outlasted Lacey Evans, Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Sasha Banks in a Five-Way Elimination Match to retai[...] Apr 05 - The historic championship title reign of Bayley continued at Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, as she outlasted Lacey Evans, Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Sasha Banks in a Five-Way Elimination Match to retai[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Street Profits vs. Garza & Theory: Raw Tag Team Title Match

The Street Profits successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36 against the team of Angel Garza and Austin Theory. After the match, NXT Superstar Bianca Belair m[...] Apr 05 - The Street Profits successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36 against the team of Angel Garza and Austin Theory. After the match, NXT Superstar Bianca Belair m[...]

Rob Gronkowski Wins 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36

Rob Gronkowski captured his first WWE championship during Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, as he defeated Mojo Rawley to become the new 24/7 Champion. Quite literally diving into the #247Title pict[...] Apr 05 - Rob Gronkowski captured his first WWE championship during Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, as he defeated Mojo Rawley to become the new 24/7 Champion. Quite literally diving into the #247Title pict[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Edge vs. Randy Orton: Last Man Standing Match

In his first WrestleMania match in nearly a decade, WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeated "The Viper" Randy Orton in a brutal Last Man Standing Match during Night 2 of WrestleMania 36. [...] Apr 05 - In his first WrestleMania match in nearly a decade, WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeated "The Viper" Randy Orton in a brutal Last Man Standing Match during Night 2 of WrestleMania 36. [...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Otis Dozovic vs. Dolph Ziggler (w/ Sonya Deville)

In the third match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, Otis Dozovic of Heavy Machinery defeated former two-time World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler with some help from Mandy Rose. "Cute"? Mayb[...] Apr 05 - In the third match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, Otis Dozovic of Heavy Machinery defeated former two-time World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler with some help from Mandy Rose. "Cute"? Mayb[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (w/ Lana)

In the second match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Dutch Destroyer" Aleister Black defeated "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley with a Black Mass Kick. The STRIKES of @WWEAleister collide with[...] Apr 05 - In the second match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Dutch Destroyer" Aleister Black defeated "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley with a Black Mass Kick. The STRIKES of @WWEAleister collide with[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair: NXT Women's Title Match

In the opening bout of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Queen" Charlotte Flair defeated "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship. Charlotte is now a two-time WWE NXT Women's [...] Apr 05 - In the opening bout of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Queen" Charlotte Flair defeated "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship. Charlotte is now a two-time WWE NXT Women's [...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Results: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan

During today's WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show, Liv Morgan picked up a victory over former WWE Divas Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya Neidhart. Who better than @NatbyNature to[...] Apr 05 - During today's WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show, Liv Morgan picked up a victory over former WWE Divas Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya Neidhart. Who better than @NatbyNature to[...]

WATCH: Live WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Part 2: April 5, 2020

Here is the live feed of the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Apr 05 - Here is the live feed of the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

AEW Reportedly On Indefinite Filming Hiatus After Recent Tapings

All Elite Wrestling will not be producing any more content for the foreseeable future, according to a report by Wrestling Observer Radio. On the show, Dave Meltzer noted that AEW will not be fi[...] Apr 05 - All Elite Wrestling will not be producing any more content for the foreseeable future, according to a report by Wrestling Observer Radio. On the show, Dave Meltzer noted that AEW will not be fi[...]

Is The Undertaker Retired Following WWE WrestleMania 36 Victory?

WWE's resident Phenom The Undertaker may be finished for good, following his win in the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match against AJ Styles. Undertaker, who appeared without his usual Deadman pers[...] Apr 05 - WWE's resident Phenom The Undertaker may be finished for good, following his win in the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match against AJ Styles. Undertaker, who appeared without his usual Deadman pers[...]