Michael Cole Receives A Big WWE Promotion
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 06, 2020
Michael Cole recently received an internal promotion within WWE.
PWinsider.com is reporting that the longtime WWE announcer has a new corporate title, Vice President of Announcing.
Cole has been involved in all aspects of WWE announcing since joining the company in 1997 when he began as a backstage interviewer.
In recent years he has served as the company's lead broadcaster and is known to be a big supporter of up and coming interviewers and on-screen announcers.
https://wrestlr.me/62551/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 06
Apr 06 - Steve Austin’s next Broken Skull Sessions on WWE Network is set to be another big one. WWE has confirmed that Ric Flair’s episode of the [...]
Apr 06
Apr 06 - During the Edge vs. Randy Orton Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 last night there was one spot which has drawn some criticism. During their[...]
Apr 06
Apr 06 - Tampa Bay will be sorely disappointed not to have hosted this past weekend's WWE WrestleMania 36 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not only was it a hu[...]
Apr 06
Apr 06 - Michael Cole recently received an internal promotion within WWE. PWinsider.com is reporting that the longtime WWE announcer has a new corporate title[...]
Apr 06
Apr 06 - In the Opening contest of this week's Championship Wrestling from Hollywood Episode PP3 Cup Semi-Finalist, Jordan Clearwater defeated the returning Ri[...]
Apr 06
Apr 06 - New WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has revealed his intentions to bring a Pay Per View back to the UK following his WrestleMania 36 victory. On the[...]
Apr 06
Apr 06 - Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bruce Prichard, Bray Wyatt, and John Cena were the three people most responsible for the creati[...]
Apr 06
Apr 06 - Many WWE fans have WrestleMania streaks for the number of Mania's they have attended over the years, but maybe none bigger than Chris Adorno, known as[...]
Apr 06
Apr 06 - As seen this weekend, Becky Lynch defended the WWE Raw Women’s Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36 Night One, defeating Shayna Bas[...]
Apr 06
Apr 06 - As previously reported, WWE taped WrestleMania 36, Raw, NXT after WrestleMania last week at the Performance Center prior to the stay at home order in [...]
Apr 05
Apr 05 - The following are the results of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36: 1. Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to become the new NXT Women's Champion 2[...]
Apr 05
Apr 05 - In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Scottish Psychopath" Drew McIntyre defeated "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar for the WWE [...]
Apr 05
Apr 05 - In the co-main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena in the Firefly Fun House[...]
Apr 05
Apr 05 - The historic championship title reign of Bayley continued at Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, as she outlasted Lacey Evans, Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Sa[...]
Apr 05
Apr 05 - The Street Profits successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36 against the team of Angel Garza and Austin Theo[...]
Apr 05
Apr 05 - Rob Gronkowski captured his first WWE championship during Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, as he defeated Mojo Rawley to become the new 24/7 Champion.[...]
Apr 05
Apr 05 - In his first WrestleMania match in nearly a decade, WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeated "The Viper" Randy Orton in a brutal Last Man Standing Ma[...]
Apr 05
Apr 05 - In the third match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, Otis Dozovic of Heavy Machinery defeated former two-time World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggl[...]
Apr 05
Apr 05 - In the second match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Dutch Destroyer" Aleister Black defeated "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley with a Black Mass[...]
Apr 05
Apr 05 - In the opening bout of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Queen" Charlotte Flair defeated "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Champions[...]
Apr 05
Apr 05 - During today's WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show, Liv Morgan picked up a victory over former WWE Divas Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion Na[...]
Apr 05
Apr 05 - Here is the live feed of the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Apr 05
Apr 05 - All Elite Wrestling will not be producing any more content for the foreseeable future, according to a report by Wrestling Observer Radio. On th[...]
Apr 05
Apr 05 - WWE's resident Phenom The Undertaker may be finished for good, following his win in the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match against AJ Styles. Under[...]
Apr 05
Apr 05 - Check out the full card for Night Two of WrestleMania 36 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: Kickoff ShowLiv Morgan vs. Natalya Host: R[...]