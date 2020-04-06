Michael Cole Receives A Big WWE Promotion

Michael Cole recently received an internal promotion within WWE.

PWinsider.com is reporting that the longtime WWE announcer has a new corporate title, Vice President of Announcing.

Cole has been involved in all aspects of WWE announcing since joining the company in 1997 when he began as a backstage interviewer.

In recent years he has served as the company's lead broadcaster and is known to be a big supporter of up and coming interviewers and on-screen announcers.