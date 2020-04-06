CWFH Episode 462: Nikko Marquez signed NWA star

In the Opening contest of this week's Championship Wrestling from Hollywood Episode PP3 Cup Semi-Finalist, Jordan Clearwater defeated the returning Richie Slade via Pinfall after the Golden Boot.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood Matchmaker Nikko Marquez had a big announcement to make! He signed the biggest acquisition in CWFH history and called with NWA President William Corgan himself!

The newest member of the CWFH roster is... Zicky Dice! â€¢ Zicky Dice quit CWFH a few weeks ago

In the second Match, Zicky Dice defeated Jervis via Submission. But that wasn't enough for Dice... He continued the assault on Jervis's injured leg and tried to unmask him before a bunch of referees and even David Marquez came out to stop the current NWA Television Champion.

In the Interview Segment with Jon Roberts Howdy Price awarded Levi Shapiro with a new glove for his title match against Dan Joseph. Dan Joseph also hyped the title match.

Dan Joseph defeated Levi Shapiro via Pinfall in a Roll-Up for the Victory! Buddy Royal even the odds and declared war to his old tag team partner!

Before the Main Event, Jon Roberts interviewed both trios.

Static didn't care about the Main Event and their opponents at all because they have Watts in their head.

Anthony Idol had revenge on his minds while Wolf Zaddies are looking for a Tag Team Title shot.

Static Ray Rosas, Adrian Quest & Andy Brown didn't want to compete in the Main Event and tried to get out of the Oceanview Pavilion but Anthony Idol, Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera followed them and dragged them back to the arena. In the Ring, Che Cabrera pinned Ray Rosas after the Wheelbarrow & Cutter Finish.

In his debut match in Championship Wrestling from Hollywood "Action" Braxton faced Hollywood Heritage Champion Watts

Despite the loss how do you rate his debut? His gimmick fits right into CWFH and I have the feeling this is not the last we have seen "Action" Braxton on CWFH!