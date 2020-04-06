CWFH Episode 462: Nikko Marquez signed NWA star

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
In the Opening contest of this week's Championship Wrestling from Hollywood Episode PP3 Cup Semi-Finalist, Jordan Clearwater defeated the returning Richie Slade via Pinfall after the Golden Boot.
Championship Wrestling from Hollywood Matchmaker Nikko Marquez had a big announcement to make! He signed the biggest acquisition in CWFH history and called with NWA President William Corgan himself!
The newest member of the CWFH roster is... Zicky Dice! â€¢ Zicky Dice quit CWFH a few weeks ago
In the second Match, Zicky Dice defeated Jervis via Submission. But that wasn't enough for Dice... He continued the assault on Jervis's injured leg and tried to unmask him before a bunch of referees and even David Marquez came out to stop the current NWA Television Champion.
In the Interview Segment with Jon Roberts Howdy Price awarded Levi Shapiro with a new glove for his title match against Dan Joseph. Dan Joseph also hyped the title match.
Dan Joseph defeated Levi Shapiro via Pinfall in a Roll-Up for the Victory! Buddy Royal even the odds and declared war to his old tag team partner!
Before the Main Event, Jon Roberts interviewed both trios.
Static didn't care about the Main Event and their opponents at all because they have Watts in their head.
Anthony Idol had revenge on his minds while Wolf Zaddies are looking for a Tag Team Title shot.
Static Ray Rosas, Adrian Quest & Andy Brown didn't want to compete in the Main Event and tried to get out of the Oceanview Pavilion but Anthony Idol, Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera followed them and dragged them back to the arena. In the Ring, Che Cabrera pinned Ray Rosas after the Wheelbarrow & Cutter Finish.
In his debut match in Championship Wrestling from Hollywood "Action" Braxton faced Hollywood Heritage Champion Watts
Despite the loss how do you rate his debut? His gimmick fits right into CWFH and I have the feeling this is not the last we have seen "Action" Braxton on CWFH!
Apr 06 - Steve Austin’s next Broken Skull Sessions on WWE Network is set to be another big one. WWE has confirmed that Ric Flair’s episode of the Broken Skull Sessions will air this Sunday, April [...]
Apr 06 - During the Edge vs. Randy Orton Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 last night there was one spot which has drawn some criticism. During their fight all over the WWE Performance Center, they r[...]
Apr 06 - Tampa Bay will be sorely disappointed not to have hosted this past weekend's WWE WrestleMania 36 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not only was it a huge disappointment for the fans not being able to a[...]
Apr 06
Michael Cole Receives A Big WWE Promotion Michael Cole recently received an internal promotion within WWE. PWinsider.com is reporting that the longtime WWE announcer has a new corporate title, Vice President of Announcing. Cole has been inv[...]
Apr 06
Apr 06 - New WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has revealed his intentions to bring a Pay Per View back to the UK following his WrestleMania 36 victory. On the second night of this year's unprecedented Wrestle[...]
Apr 06 - Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bruce Prichard, Bray Wyatt, and John Cena were the three people most responsible for the creative booking of the Firefly Fun House match at last [...]
Apr 06 - Many WWE fans have WrestleMania streaks for the number of Mania's they have attended over the years, but maybe none bigger than Chris Adorno, known as Ringside Charlie who has attended every WrestleMa[...]
Apr 06 - As seen this weekend, Becky Lynch defended the WWE Raw Women’s Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36 Night One, defeating Shayna Baszler to retain the Title. The WWE Stats & Inf[...]
Apr 06 - As previously reported, WWE taped WrestleMania 36, Raw, NXT after WrestleMania last week at the Performance Center prior to the stay at home order in Florida. This poses a problem as the company will[...]
Apr 05
WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 2 Results (04/05/2020) The following are the results of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36: 1. Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to become the new NXT Women's Champion 2. Aleister Black defeated Bobby Lashley 3. Otis D[...]
Apr 05 - In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Scottish Psychopath" Drew McIntyre defeated "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship after four Claymore Kicks. .@DMcIn[...]
Apr 05 - The historic championship title reign of Bayley continued at Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, as she outlasted Lacey Evans, Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Sasha Banks in a Five-Way Elimination Match to retai[...]
Apr 05 - The Street Profits successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36 against the team of Angel Garza and Austin Theory. After the match, NXT Superstar Bianca Belair m[...]
Apr 05 - Rob Gronkowski captured his first WWE championship during Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, as he defeated Mojo Rawley to become the new 24/7 Champion. Quite literally diving into the #247Title pict[...]
Apr 05 - In the third match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, Otis Dozovic of Heavy Machinery defeated former two-time World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler with some help from Mandy Rose. "Cute"? Mayb[...]
Apr 05 - In the second match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Dutch Destroyer" Aleister Black defeated "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley with a Black Mass Kick. The STRIKES of @WWEAleister collide with[...]
Apr 05 - In the opening bout of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Queen" Charlotte Flair defeated "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship. Charlotte is now a two-time WWE NXT Women's [...]
Apr 05 - During today's WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show, Liv Morgan picked up a victory over former WWE Divas Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya Neidhart. Who better than @NatbyNature to[...]
Apr 05 - All Elite Wrestling will not be producing any more content for the foreseeable future, according to a report by Wrestling Observer Radio. On the show, Dave Meltzer noted that AEW will not be fi[...]
Apr 05 - WWE's resident Phenom The Undertaker may be finished for good, following his win in the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match against AJ Styles. Undertaker, who appeared without his usual Deadman pers[...]
Apr 05
Final Card For WWE WrestleMania 36 Night Two Check out the full card for Night Two of WrestleMania 36 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: Kickoff ShowLiv Morgan vs. Natalya Host: Rob Gronkowski WWE Title MatchDrew McIntyre vs. Br[...]
