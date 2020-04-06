Drew McIntyre Says He Wants To Bring Pay Per View To The UK

New WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has revealed his intentions to bring a Pay Per View back to the UK following his WrestleMania 36 victory.Â

On the second night of this year's unprecedented WrestleMania, McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event, becoming the first British WWE Champion in history.Â

Speaking to the BBC, McIntyre revealed his plans for when the company is able to host Pay Per Views outside of the Performance Center.Â

He said: Â "I want to get an open-top bus and drive from the top of Scotland to the bottom of England and just promote WWE like crazy.

"I made this happen - becoming the first-ever British champion - so I'll make the pay-per-view happen too."

Speaking about his victory over the Beast, McIntyre described this year's WrestleMania as when the world stood still, but said he was proud to be a part of it.Â

He said: "WrestleMania has its moments when people celebrate and the crowd go crazy but as time passes by those moments are forgotten. This WrestleMania will never be forgotten."

Drew's victory came at the end of an unprecedented two-day event without a live audience, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

