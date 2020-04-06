Who Booked The Firefly Fun House Match At WrestleMania 36?

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bruce Prichard, Bray Wyatt, and John Cena were the three people most responsible for the creative booking of the Firefly Fun House match at last night's WrestleMania 36 Night Two.

Meltzer noted that the match was put together by Prichard and Wyatt. John Cena also made creative suggestions and changed some things that they originally came up with.

Cena is reported to have improved the overall segment. It wasn’t revealed exactly what Cena’s suggestions were.

















