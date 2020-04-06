Superfan Reveals WWE Almost Considered Fans At WrestleMania 36

Many WWE fans have WrestleMania streaks for the number of Mania's they have attended over the years, but maybe none bigger than Chris Adorno, known as Ringside Charlie who has attended every WrestleMania since it launched in 1985.

Charlie told Sports Illustrated that WWE was considering allowing some fans into the Performance Center for the WrestleMania 36 and told him he would be at the top of the list if they were able to make it happen.

“A couple of people internally wanted me to come,” Charlie said. “They even said that if some fans were allowed in, I’d be at the top of the list. So there was definitely talk about the possibility, but with all of the strict guidelines, they were already at capacity for the amount of people they could have in the building. It wasn’t meant to be. If it was possible, I would have been there.”

Adorno also has another impressive to his name, having not missed a WWE event at Madison Square Garden in New York City since 1982.

The WWE superfan is already planning to attend WrestleMania 37 in Hollywood next year.