WWE To Tape Post-WrestleMania 36 Episode Of SmackDown From A Secret Location?

As previously reported, WWE taped WrestleMania 36, Raw, NXT after WrestleMania last week at the Performance Center prior to the stay at home order in Florida.

This poses a problem as the company will probably not be able to tape any more shows at the Performance Center in Orlando for the foreseeable.

Wrestling Observer is reporting that Vince McMahon has a secret location where he’s planning to tape the post-WrestleMania 36 episode of SmackDown: