Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Scottish Psychopath" Drew McIntyre defeated "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship after four Claymore Kicks.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 2 Results (04/05/2020)

The following are the results of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36: 1. Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to become the new NXT Women's Champion 2[...] Apr 05 - The following are the results of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36: 1. Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to become the new NXT Women's Champion 2[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre: WWE Championship Match

In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Scottish Psychopath" Drew McIntyre defeated "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar for the WWE [...] Apr 05 - In the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Scottish Psychopath" Drew McIntyre defeated "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar for the WWE [...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt: Firefly Fun House Match

In the co-main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena in the Firefly Fun House[...] Apr 05 - In the co-main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena in the Firefly Fun House[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: SmackDown Women's Title 5-Way Elimination Match

The historic championship title reign of Bayley continued at Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, as she outlasted Lacey Evans, Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Sa[...] Apr 05 - The historic championship title reign of Bayley continued at Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, as she outlasted Lacey Evans, Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Sa[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Street Profits vs. Garza & Theory: Raw Tag Team Title Match

The Street Profits successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36 against the team of Angel Garza and Austin Theo[...] Apr 05 - The Street Profits successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36 against the team of Angel Garza and Austin Theo[...]

Rob Gronkowski Wins 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36

Rob Gronkowski captured his first WWE championship during Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, as he defeated Mojo Rawley to become the new 24/7 Champion.[...] Apr 05 - Rob Gronkowski captured his first WWE championship during Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, as he defeated Mojo Rawley to become the new 24/7 Champion.[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Edge vs. Randy Orton: Last Man Standing Match

In his first WrestleMania match in nearly a decade, WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeated "The Viper" Randy Orton in a brutal Last Man Standing Ma[...] Apr 05 - In his first WrestleMania match in nearly a decade, WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeated "The Viper" Randy Orton in a brutal Last Man Standing Ma[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Otis Dozovic vs. Dolph Ziggler (w/ Sonya Deville)

In the third match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, Otis Dozovic of Heavy Machinery defeated former two-time World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggl[...] Apr 05 - In the third match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, Otis Dozovic of Heavy Machinery defeated former two-time World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggl[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (w/ Lana)

In the second match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Dutch Destroyer" Aleister Black defeated "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley with a Black Mass[...] Apr 05 - In the second match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Dutch Destroyer" Aleister Black defeated "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley with a Black Mass[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair: NXT Women's Title Match

In the opening bout of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Queen" Charlotte Flair defeated "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Champions[...] Apr 05 - In the opening bout of Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, "The Queen" Charlotte Flair defeated "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Champions[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Results: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan

During today's WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show, Liv Morgan picked up a victory over former WWE Divas Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion Na[...] Apr 05 - During today's WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show, Liv Morgan picked up a victory over former WWE Divas Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion Na[...]

WATCH: Live WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Part 2: April 5, 2020

Here is the live feed of the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Apr 05 - Here is the live feed of the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

AEW Reportedly On Indefinite Filming Hiatus After Recent Tapings

All Elite Wrestling will not be producing any more content for the foreseeable future, according to a report by Wrestling Observer Radio. On th[...] Apr 05 - All Elite Wrestling will not be producing any more content for the foreseeable future, according to a report by Wrestling Observer Radio. On th[...]

Is The Undertaker Retired Following WWE WrestleMania 36 Victory?

WWE's resident Phenom The Undertaker may be finished for good, following his win in the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match against AJ Styles. Under[...] Apr 05 - WWE's resident Phenom The Undertaker may be finished for good, following his win in the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match against AJ Styles. Under[...]

Final Card For WWE WrestleMania 36 Night Two

Check out the full card for Night Two of WrestleMania 36 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: Kickoff ShowLiv Morgan vs. Natalya Host: R[...] Apr 05 - Check out the full card for Night Two of WrestleMania 36 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: Kickoff ShowLiv Morgan vs. Natalya Host: R[...]

Watch: WWE WrestleMania 37 Is Going Hollywood In 2021

WWE has released its first video trailer hyping next year’s WrestleMania 37 which goes Hollywood. The event will emanate from the SoFi Stadium i[...] Apr 05 - WWE has released its first video trailer hyping next year’s WrestleMania 37 which goes Hollywood. The event will emanate from the SoFi Stadium i[...]

The Fiend Hypes Tonight’s WrestleMania “Firefly Fun House” Match

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt tweeted last night to hype his Firefly Fun House Match against John Cena which is set to air on tonight's WrestleMania 36 Nigh [...] Apr 05 - 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt tweeted last night to hype his Firefly Fun House Match against John Cena which is set to air on tonight's WrestleMania 36 Nigh [...]

AEW Stars Reveal They Are Engaged To Be Married

Amid all the sadness that is the Coronavirus pandemic there is some good news to be had, AEW stars Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian are now engaged to be [...] Apr 05 - Amid all the sadness that is the Coronavirus pandemic there is some good news to be had, AEW stars Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian are now engaged to be [...]

Listen To The Undertaker's New Theme Song

As seen on last night's WrestleMania 36 Night 1, The Undertaker returned to his leather-wearing, motorbike riding 'American Badass' gimmick in one of [...] Apr 05 - As seen on last night's WrestleMania 36 Night 1, The Undertaker returned to his leather-wearing, motorbike riding 'American Badass' gimmick in one of [...]

The Undertaker Wanted To Redeem Himself At WrestleMania 36

Marc Raimondi of ESPN noted on Twitter that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently had a conversation with The Undertaker who told Angle that he wanted[...] Apr 05 - Marc Raimondi of ESPN noted on Twitter that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently had a conversation with The Undertaker who told Angle that he wanted[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 1 Results (04/04/2020)

The following are the results of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 36: 1. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors to become the n[...] Apr 04 - The following are the results of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 36: 1. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors to become the n[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Undertaker vs. A.J. Styles: Boneyard Match

In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker defeated A.J. Styles in the Boneyard Match, which also featured Luke Gallows and [...] Apr 04 - In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker defeated A.J. Styles in the Boneyard Match, which also featured Luke Gallows and [...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Goldberg vs. Strowman: Universal Title Match

In the co-main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman defeated WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg with four Run[...] Apr 04 - In the co-main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman defeated WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg with four Run[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

In what turned into an impromptu No Disqualification Match, Kevin Owens defeated "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins with a Stunner. Who really[...] Apr 04 - In what turned into an impromptu No Disqualification Match, Kevin Owens defeated "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins with a Stunner. Who really[...]