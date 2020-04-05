. @MontezFordWWE is going ALL OUT as the #StreetProfits defend the #Raw Tag Team Titles at #WrestleMania ! @AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/4YQFZF1APz

The Street Profits successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36 against the team of Angel Garza and Austin Theory. After the match, NXT Superstar Bianca Belair made a surprise appearance to defend her husband Montez Ford from Zelina Vega.

WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 2 Results (04/05/2020)

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre: WWE Championship Match

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt: Firefly Fun House Match

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: SmackDown Women's Title 5-Way Elimination Match

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Street Profits vs. Garza & Theory: Raw Tag Team Title Match

Rob Gronkowski Wins 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Edge vs. Randy Orton: Last Man Standing Match

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Otis Dozovic vs. Dolph Ziggler (w/ Sonya Deville)

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (w/ Lana)

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair: NXT Women's Title Match

WWE WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Results: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan

WATCH: Live WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Part 2: April 5, 2020

AEW Reportedly On Indefinite Filming Hiatus After Recent Tapings

Is The Undertaker Retired Following WWE WrestleMania 36 Victory?

Final Card For WWE WrestleMania 36 Night Two

Watch: WWE WrestleMania 37 Is Going Hollywood In 2021

The Fiend Hypes Tonight’s WrestleMania “Firefly Fun House” Match

AEW Stars Reveal They Are Engaged To Be Married

Listen To The Undertaker's New Theme Song

The Undertaker Wanted To Redeem Himself At WrestleMania 36

WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 1 Results (04/04/2020)

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Undertaker vs. A.J. Styles: Boneyard Match

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Goldberg vs. Strowman: Universal Title Match

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

