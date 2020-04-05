WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (w/ Lana)
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Apr 05, 2020
In the second match of Night 2 of
WrestleMania 36, "The Dutch Destroyer" Aleister Black defeated "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley with a Black Mass Kick.
