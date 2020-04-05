AEW Reportedly On Indefinite Filming Hiatus After Recent Tapings

All Elite Wrestling will not be producing any more content for the foreseeable future, according to a report by Wrestling Observer Radio.

On the show, Dave Meltzer noted that AEW will not be filming any new content due tot he ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, though the company has plenty of content pre-taped, which could last for weeks or even months.

Although the company is set to host their Double or Nothing Pay Per View on May 23rd, the status of the show remains up in the air.