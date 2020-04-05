Is The Undertaker Retired Following WWE WrestleMania 36 Victory?

WWE's resident Phenom The Undertaker may be finished for good, following his win in the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match against AJ Styles.

Undertaker, who appeared without his usual Deadman persona at WrestleMania, defeated the Phenomenal One in a cinematic main event, that has received praise online from fans.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about 'Takerw wanting to retire on a high note, and the decision that WWE made to have the Phenom look as strong as possible last night.

"There’s been a lot of talk that he wanted to retire on a good note because he’s had these bad matches. If that’s the case, this would be the way to retire.”

It's no secret that the Phenom has been plagued with bad matches lately, with his recent encounter against Goldberg being particularly bad, so if the Deadman wants to hang up his boots for good, the Boneyard match is definitely the kind of match to finish on.