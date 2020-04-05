WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
The Fiend Hypes Tonight’s WrestleMania “Firefly Fun House” Match
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 05, 2020
'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt tweeted last night to hype his Firefly Fun House Match against John Cena which is set to air on tonight's WrestleMania 36 Nigh Two.
Many are hopeful that the match will be as entertaining as Taker's Boneyard match against AJ Styles.
He tweeted:
"Never meet you heroes kids, I have waited so long #Wrestlemania36"
https://wrestlr.me/62528/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 05
Apr 05 - All Elite Wrestling will not be producing any more content for the foreseeable future, according to a report by Wrestling Observer Radio. On th[...]
Apr 05
Apr 05 - WWE's resident Phenom The Undertaker may be finished for good, following his win in the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match against AJ Styles. Under[...]
Apr 05
Apr 05 - Check out the full card for Night Two of WrestleMania 36 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: Kickoff ShowLiv Morgan vs. Natalya Host: R[...]
Apr 05
Apr 05 - WWE has released its first video trailer hyping next year’s WrestleMania 37 which goes Hollywood. The event will emanate from the SoFi Stadium i[...]
Apr 05
Apr 05 - 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt tweeted last night to hype his Firefly Fun House Match against John Cena which is set to air on tonight's WrestleMania 36 Nigh [...]
Apr 05
Apr 05 - Amid all the sadness that is the Coronavirus pandemic there is some good news to be had, AEW stars Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian are now engaged to be [...]
Apr 05
Apr 05 - As seen on last night's WrestleMania 36 Night 1, The Undertaker returned to his leather-wearing, motorbike riding 'American Badass' gimmick in one of [...]
Apr 05
Apr 05 - Marc Raimondi of ESPN noted on Twitter that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently had a conversation with The Undertaker who told Angle that he wanted[...]
Apr 04
Apr 04 - The following are the results of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 36: 1. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors to become the n[...]
Apr 04
Apr 04 - In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker defeated A.J. Styles in the Boneyard Match, which also featured Luke Gallows and [...]
Apr 04
Apr 04 - In the co-main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman defeated WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg with four Run[...]
Apr 04
Apr 04 - In what turned into an impromptu No Disqualification Match, Kevin Owens defeated "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins with a Stunner. Who really[...]
Apr 04
Apr 04 - In a Triple Threat Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, John Morrison successfully retained the titles for himself and The Miz by defeating[...]
Apr 04
Apr 04 - In the fourth bout of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship[...]
Apr 04
Apr 04 - In the third match of tonight's WrestleMania 36 event, Becky Lynch successfully retained her Raw Women's Championship against "The Queen of [...]
Apr 04
Apr 04 - In the second match of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, Elias picked up a win over King Baron Corbin. There's only one expression on @IAmEliasWWE's[...]
Apr 04
Apr 04 - In the opening bout of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors to regain the WWE Women's Tag Team [...]
Apr 04
Apr 04 - WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon opened Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 with the following introduction video: Thanks for the positiv[...]
Apr 04
Apr 04 - The following matches have been confirmed for Night 2 of WrestleMania 36: How about a #WrestleMania Night Two Match Announcement Thread? 👇[...]
Apr 04
Apr 04 - During the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show, Cesaro defeated former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak with an Airplane Spin. He should ha[...]
Apr 04
Apr 04 - WWE revealed on Twitter that the following matches are scheduled for Night 1 of WrestleMania 36: 🚨#WrestleMania NIGHT 1 MATCHES THREAD🚨[...]
Apr 04
Apr 04 - Here is the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Apr 04
Apr 04 - The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at this weekend's WrestleMania 36 Pay Per View, will now be a singles, triple threat encounter.&n[...]
Apr 04
Apr 04 - Tonight WWE will present night one of WrestleMania 36 from the WWE Performance Center. The biggest show in the WWE calendar was severely disrupted by[...]
Apr 04
Apr 04 - Seth Rollins posted the following on tonight's Wrestlemania 36:"Every year since I was a little boy I've woken up on the morning of WrestleMania fee[...]
© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π