WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

WNS Mobile

(A Wrestlr.Social Network)

RSS Feed

AEW Stars Reveal They Are Engaged To Be Married

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 05, 2020

AEW Stars Reveal They Are Engaged To Be Married

Amid all the sadness that is the Coronavirus pandemic there is some good news to be had, AEW stars Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian are now engaged to be married.

Penelope announced on Instagram that Kip popped the question on Saturday. She posted:

"WE’RE ENGAGED! I was so confused why he was on his knee when we were taking a picture for his parents to frame. This has been the happiest moment in my life and we had our puppy there with us. I’m still so shocked! Happy anniversary to MY FIANCÉ! Here’s to so many more. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! AHH! I get to marry my best friend!!"

.: Join our NEW Wrestling Forum :. 
««« WNS Forum »»»

Tags: #aew #aewdynamite
https://wrestlr.me/62527/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Apr 05
AEW Reportedly On Indefinite Filming Hiatus After Recent Tapings
All Elite Wrestling will not be producing any more content for the foreseeable future, according to a report by Wrestling Observer Radio.  On th[...]
Apr 05 - All Elite Wrestling will not be producing any more content for the foreseeable future, according to a report by Wrestling Observer Radio.  On th[...]
Apr 05
Is The Undertaker Retired Following WWE WrestleMania 36 Victory?
WWE's resident Phenom The Undertaker may be finished for good, following his win in the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match against AJ Styles.  Under[...]
Apr 05 - WWE's resident Phenom The Undertaker may be finished for good, following his win in the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match against AJ Styles.  Under[...]
Apr 05
Final Card For WWE WrestleMania 36 Night Two
Check out the full card for Night Two of WrestleMania 36 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: Kickoff ShowLiv Morgan vs. Natalya Host: R[...]
Apr 05 - Check out the full card for Night Two of WrestleMania 36 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: Kickoff ShowLiv Morgan vs. Natalya Host: R[...]
Apr 05
Watch: WWE WrestleMania 37 Is Going Hollywood In 2021
WWE has released its first video trailer hyping next year’s WrestleMania 37 which goes Hollywood. The event will emanate from the SoFi Stadium i[...]
Apr 05 - WWE has released its first video trailer hyping next year’s WrestleMania 37 which goes Hollywood. The event will emanate from the SoFi Stadium i[...]
Apr 05
The Fiend Hypes Tonight’s WrestleMania “Firefly Fun House” Match
'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt tweeted last night to hype his Firefly Fun House Match against John Cena which is set to air on tonight's WrestleMania 36 Nigh [...]
Apr 05 - 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt tweeted last night to hype his Firefly Fun House Match against John Cena which is set to air on tonight's WrestleMania 36 Nigh [...]
Apr 05
AEW Stars Reveal They Are Engaged To Be Married
Amid all the sadness that is the Coronavirus pandemic there is some good news to be had, AEW stars Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian are now engaged to be [...]
Apr 05 - Amid all the sadness that is the Coronavirus pandemic there is some good news to be had, AEW stars Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian are now engaged to be [...]

Apr 05
Listen To The Undertaker's New Theme Song
As seen on last night's WrestleMania 36 Night 1, The Undertaker returned to his leather-wearing, motorbike riding 'American Badass' gimmick in one of [...]
Apr 05 - As seen on last night's WrestleMania 36 Night 1, The Undertaker returned to his leather-wearing, motorbike riding 'American Badass' gimmick in one of [...]
Apr 05
The Undertaker Wanted To Redeem Himself At WrestleMania 36
Marc Raimondi of ESPN noted on Twitter that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently had a conversation with The Undertaker who told Angle that he wanted[...]
Apr 05 - Marc Raimondi of ESPN noted on Twitter that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently had a conversation with The Undertaker who told Angle that he wanted[...]
Apr 04
WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 1 Results (04/04/2020)
The following are the results of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 36: 1. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors to become the n[...]
Apr 04 - The following are the results of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 36: 1. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors to become the n[...]
Apr 04
WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Undertaker vs. A.J. Styles: Boneyard Match
In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker defeated A.J. Styles in the Boneyard Match, which also featured Luke Gallows and [...]
Apr 04 - In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker defeated A.J. Styles in the Boneyard Match, which also featured Luke Gallows and [...]
Apr 04
WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Goldberg vs. Strowman: Universal Title Match
In the co-main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman defeated WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg with four Run[...]
Apr 04 - In the co-main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman defeated WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg with four Run[...]

Apr 04
WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
In what turned into an impromptu No Disqualification Match, Kevin Owens defeated "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins with a Stunner. Who really[...]
Apr 04 - In what turned into an impromptu No Disqualification Match, Kevin Owens defeated "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins with a Stunner. Who really[...]
Apr 04
WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Triple Threat Ladder Match for SmackDown Tag Team Titles
In a Triple Threat Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, John Morrison successfully retained the titles for himself and The Miz by defeating[...]
Apr 04 - In a Triple Threat Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, John Morrison successfully retained the titles for himself and The Miz by defeating[...]
Apr 04
WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Zayn vs. Bryan: Intercontinental Title Match
In the fourth bout of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship[...]
Apr 04 - In the fourth bout of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship[...]
Apr 04
WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Lynch vs. Baszler: Raw Women's Title Match
In the third match of tonight's WrestleMania 36 event, Becky Lynch successfully retained her Raw Women's Championship against "The Queen of [...]
Apr 04 - In the third match of tonight's WrestleMania 36 event, Becky Lynch successfully retained her Raw Women's Championship against "The Queen of [...]
Apr 04
WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Elias vs. King Baron Corbin
In the second match of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, Elias picked up a win over King Baron Corbin. There's only one expression on @IAmEliasWWE's[...]
Apr 04 - In the second match of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, Elias picked up a win over King Baron Corbin. There's only one expression on @IAmEliasWWE's[...]
Apr 04
WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
In the opening bout of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors to regain the WWE Women's Tag Team [...]
Apr 04 - In the opening bout of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors to regain the WWE Women's Tag Team [...]
Apr 04
WATCH: Stephanie McMahon Welcomes the World to WrestleMania 36
WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon opened Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 with the following introduction video: Thanks for the positiv[...]
Apr 04 - WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon opened Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 with the following introduction video: Thanks for the positiv[...]
Apr 04
WWE Reveals Match Listing for Night 2 of WrestleMania 36
The following matches have been confirmed for Night 2 of WrestleMania 36: How about a #WrestleMania Night Two Match Announcement Thread? 👇[...]
Apr 04 - The following matches have been confirmed for Night 2 of WrestleMania 36: How about a #WrestleMania Night Two Match Announcement Thread? 👇[...]
Apr 04
WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Drew Gulak vs. Cesaro
During the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show, Cesaro defeated former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak with an Airplane Spin. He should ha[...]
Apr 04 - During the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show, Cesaro defeated former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak with an Airplane Spin. He should ha[...]
Apr 04
WWE Confirms Matches for Night 1 of WrestleMania 36
WWE revealed on Twitter that the following matches are scheduled for Night 1 of WrestleMania 36: 🚨#WrestleMania NIGHT 1 MATCHES THREAD🚨[...]
Apr 04 - WWE revealed on Twitter that the following matches are scheduled for Night 1 of WrestleMania 36: 🚨#WrestleMania NIGHT 1 MATCHES THREAD🚨[...]
Apr 04
WATCH: Live WWE WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show Part 1, April 4, 2020
Here is the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Apr 04 - Here is the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Apr 04
SmackDown Tag Team Ladder Match Changed to Singles Triple Threat, Will Still Be For The Titles
The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at this weekend's WrestleMania 36 Pay Per View, will now be a singles, triple threat encounter.&n[...]
Apr 04 - The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at this weekend's WrestleMania 36 Pay Per View, will now be a singles, triple threat encounter.&n[...]
Apr 04
Vince McMahon Comments On Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 36
Tonight WWE will present night one of WrestleMania 36 from the WWE Performance Center. The biggest show in the WWE calendar was severely disrupted by[...]
Apr 04 - Tonight WWE will present night one of WrestleMania 36 from the WWE Performance Center. The biggest show in the WWE calendar was severely disrupted by[...]
Apr 04
Seth Rollins Posts Statement On Tonight's WrestleMania
Seth Rollins posted the following on tonight's Wrestlemania 36:"Every year since I was a little boy I've woken up on the morning of WrestleMania fee[...]
Apr 04 - Seth Rollins posted the following on tonight's Wrestlemania 36:"Every year since I was a little boy I've woken up on the morning of WrestleMania fee[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π