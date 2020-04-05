Listen To The Undertaker's New Theme Song

As seen on last night's WrestleMania 36 Night 1, The Undertaker returned to his leather-wearing, motorbike riding 'American Badass' gimmick in one of the most unique matches in WrestleMania history, as he faced and defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard match.

Undertaker’s new theme song is “Now That We’re Dead” by Metallica.

You can listen to this song below: