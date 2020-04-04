Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

8. The Undertaker defeated A.J. Styles (w/ Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) in the Boneyard Match

7. Braun Strowman defeated WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg to become the new Universal Champion

5. John Morrison defeated Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston in a Triple Threat Ladder Match to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

1. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

The following are the results of Night 1 of WWEÂ WrestleMania 36:

WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 1 Results (04/04/2020)

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Undertaker vs. A.J. Styles: Boneyard Match

In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker defeated A.J. Styles in the Boneyard Match, which also featured Luke Gallows and [...] Apr 04 - In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker defeated A.J. Styles in the Boneyard Match, which also featured Luke Gallows and [...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Goldberg vs. Strowman: Universal Title Match

In the co-main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman defeated WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg with four Run[...] Apr 04 - In the co-main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman defeated WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg with four Run[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

In what turned into an impromptu No Disqualification Match, Kevin Owens defeated "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins with a Stunner. Who really[...] Apr 04 - In what turned into an impromptu No Disqualification Match, Kevin Owens defeated "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins with a Stunner. Who really[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Triple Threat Ladder Match for SmackDown Tag Team Titles

In a Triple Threat Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, John Morrison successfully retained the titles for himself and The Miz by defeating[...] Apr 04 - In a Triple Threat Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, John Morrison successfully retained the titles for himself and The Miz by defeating[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Zayn vs. Bryan: Intercontinental Title Match

In the fourth bout of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship[...] Apr 04 - In the fourth bout of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Lynch vs. Baszler: Raw Women's Title Match

In the third match of tonight's WrestleMania 36 event, Becky Lynch successfully retained her Raw Women's Championship against "The Queen of [...] Apr 04 - In the third match of tonight's WrestleMania 36 event, Becky Lynch successfully retained her Raw Women's Championship against "The Queen of [...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

In the second match of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, Elias picked up a win over King Baron Corbin. There's only one expression on @IAmEliasWWE's[...] Apr 04 - In the second match of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, Elias picked up a win over King Baron Corbin. There's only one expression on @IAmEliasWWE's[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

In the opening bout of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors to regain the WWE Women's Tag Team [...] Apr 04 - In the opening bout of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors to regain the WWE Women's Tag Team [...]

WATCH: Stephanie McMahon Welcomes the World to WrestleMania 36

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon opened Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 with the following introduction video: Thanks for the positiv[...] Apr 04 - WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon opened Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 with the following introduction video: Thanks for the positiv[...]

WWE Reveals Match Listing for Night 2 of WrestleMania 36

The following matches have been confirmed for Night 2 of WrestleMania 36: How about a #WrestleMania Night Two Match Announcement Thread? ðŸ‘‡ð[...] Apr 04 - The following matches have been confirmed for Night 2 of WrestleMania 36: How about a #WrestleMania Night Two Match Announcement Thread? ðŸ‘‡ð[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Drew Gulak vs. Cesaro

During the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show, Cesaro defeated former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak with an Airplane Spin. He should ha[...] Apr 04 - During the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show, Cesaro defeated former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak with an Airplane Spin. He should ha[...]

WWE Confirms Matches for Night 1 of WrestleMania 36

WWE revealed on Twitter that the following matches are scheduled for Night 1 of WrestleMania 36: ðŸš¨#WrestleMania NIGHT 1 MATCHES THREADðŸš¨â[...] Apr 04 - WWE revealed on Twitter that the following matches are scheduled for Night 1 of WrestleMania 36: ðŸš¨#WrestleMania NIGHT 1 MATCHES THREADðŸš¨â[...]

WATCH: Live WWE WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show Part 1, April 4, 2020

Here is the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Apr 04 - Here is the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

SmackDown Tag Team Ladder Match Changed to Singles Triple Threat, Will Still Be For The Titles

The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at this weekend's WrestleMania 36 Pay Per View, will now be a singles, triple threat encounter.&n[...] Apr 04 - The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at this weekend's WrestleMania 36 Pay Per View, will now be a singles, triple threat encounter.&n[...]

Vince McMahon Comments On Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 36

Tonight WWE will present night one of WrestleMania 36 from the WWE Performance Center. The biggest show in the WWE calendar was severely disrupted by[...] Apr 04 - Tonight WWE will present night one of WrestleMania 36 from the WWE Performance Center. The biggest show in the WWE calendar was severely disrupted by[...]

Seth Rollins Posts Statement On Tonight's WrestleMania

Seth Rollins posted the following on tonight's Wrestlemania 36:"Every year since I was a little boy I've woken up on the morning of WrestleMania fee[...] Apr 04 - Seth Rollins posted the following on tonight's Wrestlemania 36:"Every year since I was a little boy I've woken up on the morning of WrestleMania fee[...]

Matches Announced For WWE WrestleMania Kickoff Shows

WWE has officially announced two matches for the WrestleMania Kickoff shows set for tonight and tomorrow. On tonight's Kickoff show, it will be Liv M[...] Apr 04 - WWE has officially announced two matches for the WrestleMania Kickoff shows set for tonight and tomorrow. On tonight's Kickoff show, it will be Liv M[...]

AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View Buys Revealed

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that AEW Revolution got around 100,000 - 105,000 pay-per-view buys. This is being viewed as a strong nu[...] Apr 04 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that AEW Revolution got around 100,000 - 105,000 pay-per-view buys. This is being viewed as a strong nu[...]

Vince McMahon To Speak With President Donald Trump Today

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is set to take part in a key conference call with United States President Donald Trump today at noon. He wil[...] Apr 04 - WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is set to take part in a key conference call with United States President Donald Trump today at noon. He wil[...]

Final Card For WWE WrestleMania 36 For Tonight & Tomorrow

WWE WrestleMania 36 will be airing on the WWE Network tonight and tomorrow. As previously reported the event was pre-taped last week with the final e[...] Apr 04 - WWE WrestleMania 36 will be airing on the WWE Network tonight and tomorrow. As previously reported the event was pre-taped last week with the final e[...]

Jim Cornette Says CM Punk Shouldn't Have Returned On WWE Backstage

On the most recent edition of Cornette Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette discussed reports that Vince McMahon reportedly has said that he cannot work with CM P[...] Apr 04 - On the most recent edition of Cornette Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette discussed reports that Vince McMahon reportedly has said that he cannot work with CM P[...]

Update On Why WWE WrestleMania 36 Spoilers Haven't Leaked

As you'll know by now WWE taped WrestleMania 36 last week and they filmed two finishes for each match to ensure that no spoilers get out. The editors[...] Apr 04 - As you'll know by now WWE taped WrestleMania 36 last week and they filmed two finishes for each match to ensure that no spoilers get out. The editors[...]

AJ Styles Feels There Are 'Too Many' Matches For WrestleMania 36

During an interview with Newsweek.com, AJ Styles commented on WrestleMania 36 being split over two nights and if WWE should continue to do for future [...] Apr 04 - During an interview with Newsweek.com, AJ Styles commented on WrestleMania 36 being split over two nights and if WWE should continue to do for future [...]