WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Goldberg vs. Strowman: Universal Title Match

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Apr 04, 2020

In the co-main event of Night 1 ofÂ WrestleMania 36, "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman defeated WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg with four Running Powerslams to capture the WWE Universal Championship.

