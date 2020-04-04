WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Apr 04, 2020
In what turned into an impromptu No Disqualification Match, Kevin Owens defeated "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins with a Stunner.
