WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Zayn vs. Bryan: Intercontinental Title Match

🔉🔉🔉 ON. @WWEDanielBryan is hitting @SamiZayn with everything he's GOT in this #ICTitle Match! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/aE7hShUF5z

"YOU'RE THE NOBODY! YOU HAVEN'T EARNED ANYTHING!" @WWEDanielBryan with the trash talk! 😮 #WrestleMania @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/K72wf4VDvK

In the fourth bout of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship against Daniel Bryan.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 1 Results (04/04/2020)

The following are the results of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 36: 1. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions 2. Elias defeat[...] Apr 04 - The following are the results of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 36: 1. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions 2. Elias defeat[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Undertaker vs. A.J. Styles: Boneyard Match

In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker defeated A.J. Styles in the Boneyard Match, which also featured Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. He got us.😂🤣#WrestleMania [...] Apr 04 - In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker defeated A.J. Styles in the Boneyard Match, which also featured Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. He got us.😂🤣#WrestleMania [...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Goldberg vs. Strowman: Universal Title Match

In the co-main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman defeated WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg with four Running Powerslams to capture the WWE Universal Champ[...] Apr 04 - In the co-main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman defeated WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg with four Running Powerslams to capture the WWE Universal Champ[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

In what turned into an impromptu No Disqualification Match, Kevin Owens defeated "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins with a Stunner. Who really built this place?@WWERollins and @FightOwensFight[...] Apr 04 - In what turned into an impromptu No Disqualification Match, Kevin Owens defeated "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins with a Stunner. Who really built this place?@WWERollins and @FightOwensFight[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Triple Threat Ladder Match for SmackDown Tag Team Titles

In a Triple Threat Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, John Morrison successfully retained the titles for himself and The Miz by defeating Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania [...] Apr 04 - In a Triple Threat Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, John Morrison successfully retained the titles for himself and The Miz by defeating Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania [...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Zayn vs. Bryan: Intercontinental Title Match

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Lynch vs. Baszler: Raw Women's Title Match

In the third match of tonight's WrestleMania 36 event, Becky Lynch successfully retained her Raw Women's Championship against "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler. You have to give it to [...] Apr 04 - In the third match of tonight's WrestleMania 36 event, Becky Lynch successfully retained her Raw Women's Championship against "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler. You have to give it to [...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

In the second match of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, Elias picked up a win over King Baron Corbin. There's only one expression on @IAmEliasWWE's face right now, and that's 😡😡😡 as he bat[...] Apr 04 - In the second match of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, Elias picked up a win over King Baron Corbin. There's only one expression on @IAmEliasWWE's face right now, and that's 😡😡😡 as he bat[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

In the opening bout of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors to regain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. NEW CHAMPS.@AlexaBliss_WWE &[...] Apr 04 - In the opening bout of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors to regain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. NEW CHAMPS.@AlexaBliss_WWE &[...]

WATCH: Stephanie McMahon Welcomes the World to WrestleMania 36

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon opened Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 with the following introduction video: Thanks for the positivity, @StephMcMahon.We are here to entertain YOU. W[...] Apr 04 - WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon opened Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 with the following introduction video: Thanks for the positivity, @StephMcMahon.We are here to entertain YOU. W[...]

WWE Reveals Match Listing for Night 2 of WrestleMania 36

The following matches have been confirmed for Night 2 of WrestleMania 36: How about a #WrestleMania Night Two Match Announcement Thread? 👇👇👇👇👇 — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020 [...] Apr 04 - The following matches have been confirmed for Night 2 of WrestleMania 36: How about a #WrestleMania Night Two Match Announcement Thread? 👇👇👇👇👇 — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020 [...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Drew Gulak vs. Cesaro

During the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show, Cesaro defeated former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak with an Airplane Spin. He should have stayed "safe and sound on the ground." 😬@WWE[...] Apr 04 - During the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show, Cesaro defeated former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak with an Airplane Spin. He should have stayed "safe and sound on the ground." 😬@WWE[...]

WWE Confirms Matches for Night 1 of WrestleMania 36

WWE revealed on Twitter that the following matches are scheduled for Night 1 of WrestleMania 36: 🚨#WrestleMania NIGHT 1 MATCHES THREAD🚨⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇[...] Apr 04 - WWE revealed on Twitter that the following matches are scheduled for Night 1 of WrestleMania 36: 🚨#WrestleMania NIGHT 1 MATCHES THREAD🚨⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇[...]

WATCH: Live WWE WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show Part 1, April 4, 2020

Here is the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Apr 04 - Here is the WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

SmackDown Tag Team Ladder Match Changed to Singles Triple Threat, Will Still Be For The Titles

The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at this weekend's WrestleMania 36 Pay Per View, will now be a singles, triple threat encounter. As announced by WWE, the match will now see [...] Apr 04 - The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at this weekend's WrestleMania 36 Pay Per View, will now be a singles, triple threat encounter. As announced by WWE, the match will now see [...]

Vince McMahon Comments On Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 36

Tonight WWE will present night one of WrestleMania 36 from the WWE Performance Center. The biggest show in the WWE calendar was severely disrupted by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic forcing [...] Apr 04 - Tonight WWE will present night one of WrestleMania 36 from the WWE Performance Center. The biggest show in the WWE calendar was severely disrupted by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic forcing [...]

Seth Rollins Posts Statement On Tonight's WrestleMania

Seth Rollins posted the following on tonight's Wrestlemania 36:"Every year since I was a little boy I've woken up on the morning of WrestleMania feeling excited the day had finally arrived. WrestleM[...] Apr 04 - Seth Rollins posted the following on tonight's Wrestlemania 36:"Every year since I was a little boy I've woken up on the morning of WrestleMania feeling excited the day had finally arrived. WrestleM[...]

Matches Announced For WWE WrestleMania Kickoff Shows

WWE has officially announced two matches for the WrestleMania Kickoff shows set for tonight and tomorrow. On tonight's Kickoff show, it will be Liv Morgan vs. Natalya. Tomorrow Cesaro will be taking[...] Apr 04 - WWE has officially announced two matches for the WrestleMania Kickoff shows set for tonight and tomorrow. On tonight's Kickoff show, it will be Liv Morgan vs. Natalya. Tomorrow Cesaro will be taking[...]

