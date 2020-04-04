WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 1 Results (04/04/2020) The following are the results of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 36: 1. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions 2. Elias defeat[...]
Apr 04 - In the co-main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman defeated WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg with four Running Powerslams to capture the WWE Universal Champ[...]
Apr 04 - In what turned into an impromptu No Disqualification Match, Kevin Owens defeated "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins with a Stunner. Who really built this place?@WWERollins and @FightOwensFight[...]
Apr 04 - In a Triple Threat Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, John Morrison successfully retained the titles for himself and The Miz by defeating Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania [...]
Apr 04 - In the fourth bout of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship against Daniel Bryan. "YOU'RE THE NOBODY! YOU [...]
Apr 04 - In the third match of tonight's WrestleMania 36 event, Becky Lynch successfully retained her Raw Women's Championship against "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler. You have to give it to [...]
Apr 04 - WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon opened Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 with the following introduction video: Thanks for the positivity, @StephMcMahon.We are here to entertain YOU. W[...]
Apr 04 - The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at this weekend's WrestleMania 36 Pay Per View, will now be a singles, triple threat encounter. As announced by WWE, the match will now see [...]
Apr 04 - Tonight WWE will present night one of WrestleMania 36 from the WWE Performance Center. The biggest show in the WWE calendar was severely disrupted by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic forcing [...]
Apr 04 - Seth Rollins posted the following on tonight's Wrestlemania 36:"Every year since I was a little boy I've woken up on the morning of WrestleMania feeling excited the day had finally arrived. WrestleM[...]
Apr 04 - WWE has officially announced two matches for the WrestleMania Kickoff shows set for tonight and tomorrow. On tonight's Kickoff show, it will be Liv Morgan vs. Natalya. Tomorrow Cesaro will be taking[...]
Apr 04
AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View Buys Revealed The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that AEW Revolution got around 100,000 - 105,000 pay-per-view buys. This is being viewed as a strong number and a good result. It should be noted, BR Li[...]
Apr 04 - WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is set to take part in a key conference call with United States President Donald Trump today at noon. He will be one of many sports commissioners who will be [...]
Apr 04 - WWE WrestleMania 36 will be airing on the WWE Network tonight and tomorrow. As previously reported the event was pre-taped last week with the final edit a closely guarded secret. We still do not have[...]
Apr 04 - On the most recent edition of Cornette Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette discussed reports that Vince McMahon reportedly has said that he cannot work with CM Punk. Cornette believes Punk shouldn't have returne[...]
Apr 04 - As you'll know by now WWE taped WrestleMania 36 last week and they filmed two finishes for each match to ensure that no spoilers get out. The editors finished putting together the final broadcast thi[...]
Apr 04 - During an interview with Newsweek.com, AJ Styles commented on WrestleMania 36 being split over two nights and if WWE should continue to do for future Mania's "I think we’ve got to do somethin[...]
Apr 03
SmackDown Quick Results (04/03/20) He are the quick results for this weeks episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Triple Threat Match* Tamina defeats Naomi and Lacey Evans via pinfall *Match From The Past* Shawn Michaels vs Ric Flair [...]
