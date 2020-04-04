Seth Rollins posted the following on tonight's Wrestlemania 36: "Every year since I was a little boy I've woken up on the morning of WrestleMania feeling excited the day had finally arrived. WrestleMania was bigger than Christmas for me. Since 2013 that excitement has been coupled with surreality as I've been so so so fortunate to have played a small role in the lore of the event; hopefully inspiring young children to follow their dreams the way my idols did for me, and giving anyone watching moments to look forward to...and memories to look back on. Today is WrestleMania and that feels so strange to say. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic nothing feels normal. We're all trying to figure out what's happening, what's right, what's wrong, and where we go from here. My hope is that this year WrestleMania will not only provide us with all the moments and memories we're used to, but maybe also some distraction and calmness, some normalcy, and some unity. I still woke up excited. It still feels surreal. Maybe more than ever...today is WrestleMania."

WATCH: Live WWE WrestleMania 36 Kickoff Show Part 1, April 4, 2020

SmackDown Tag Team Ladder Match Changed to Singles Triple Threat, Will Still Be For The Titles

Vince McMahon Comments On Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 36

Seth Rollins Posts Statement On Tonight's WrestleMania

Matches Announced For WWE WrestleMania Kickoff Shows

AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View Buys Revealed

Vince McMahon To Speak With President Donald Trump Today

Final Card For WWE WrestleMania 36 For Tonight & Tomorrow

Jim Cornette Says CM Punk Shouldn't Have Returned On WWE Backstage

Update On Why WWE WrestleMania 36 Spoilers Haven't Leaked

AJ Styles Feels There Are 'Too Many' Matches For WrestleMania 36

SmackDown Quick Results (04/03/20)

CM Punk And Rey Mysterio On Brock Lesnar In Real Life

Roman Reigns Surprises A Young Fan Going Through Dialysis Who Had WrestleMania 36 Tickets

Becky Lynch Says Ronda Rousey Should Stay Home

WWE Network Resumes Service In The Middle East

Watch The 15 Greatest WrestleMania Title Matches Of Last 15 Years

WWE Uncertain Of Austin Theory’s Future

NJPW Announces Refund Policy For Multiple Cancelled Events

“Off Location” WWE WrestleMania 36 Matches To Air On Different Nights

Has Anybody In WWE Tested Positive For Coronavirus?

AEW Almost Had Their Dynamite Taping Shutdown

Possible SPOILER What Rob Gronkowski Did At WrestleMania 36

Significant Drop In Viewership For AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT

