Matches Announced For WWE WrestleMania Kickoff Shows

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 04, 2020

WWE has officially announced two matches for the WrestleMania Kickoff shows set for tonight and tomorrow.

On tonight's Kickoff show, it will be Liv Morgan vs. Natalya.

Tomorrow Cesaro will be taking on Drew Gulak.

Below is the updated WrestleMania card:

WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship

Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Firefly Fun House Match

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina

Boneyard Match

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Miz and John Morrison (Champions) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

The Street Profits (Champions) vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Elias vs. King Corbin

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

The Kabuki Warriors (Champions) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler