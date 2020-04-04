Matches Announced For WWE WrestleMania Kickoff Shows
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 04, 2020
WWE has officially announced two matches for the WrestleMania Kickoff shows set for tonight and tomorrow.
On tonight's Kickoff show, it will be Liv Morgan vs. Natalya.
Tomorrow Cesaro will be taking on Drew Gulak.
Below is the updated WrestleMania card:
WWE Championship Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE Universal Championship Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
WWE NXT Women’s Championship Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
Firefly Fun House Match John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina
Boneyard Match The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
Last Man Standing Match Edge vs. Randy Orton
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Miz and John Morrison (Champions) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship The Street Profits (Champions) vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza
Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
Elias vs. King Corbin
WWE Intercontinental Championship Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship The Kabuki Warriors (Champions) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
