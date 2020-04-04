AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View Buys Revealed

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that AEW Revolution got around 100,000 - 105,000 pay-per-view buys. This is being viewed as a strong number and a good result.

It should be noted, BR Live doesn’t release their numbers, neither does FITE TV.

AEW Revolution saw Jon Moxley captured the AEW World Title from Chris Jericho.

AEW’s next pay-per-view is Double Or Nothing set for Las Vegas on May 23rd. It remains unknown at this stage if they can go ahead with the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.