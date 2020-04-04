WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Final Card For WWE WrestleMania 36 For Tonight & Tomorrow
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 04, 2020
WWE WrestleMania 36 will be airing on the WWE Network tonight and tomorrow.
As previously reported the event was pre-taped last week with the final edit a closely guarded secret. We still do not have the break down of which matches will air on each night but below you can check out the full card.
WWE Wrestlemania 36 Kickoff
- Elias vs. King Corbin.
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) vs. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss.
- Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.
- Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan.
- Smackdown Tag Team Championship Ladder: The Miz and John Morrison vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso).
- Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles.
- RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler.
- Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman.
- Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler.
- Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley.
- Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton.
- Firefly Fun House Match: Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena.
- RAW Tag Team Championship: Austin Theory and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins).
- NXT Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley.
- Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Lacey Evans.
- WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre.