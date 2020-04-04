WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

Update On Why WWE WrestleMania 36 Spoilers Haven't Leaked

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 04, 2020

As you'll know by now WWE taped WrestleMania 36 last week and they filmed two finishes for each match to ensure that no spoilers get out.

The editors finished putting together the final broadcast this week with the correct match finishes and were told in no uncertain terms that they would be FIRED if they leak anything, according to Sports Illustrated.

For what it's worth Sports Illustrated are reporting that Vince McMahon wanted to do WrestleMania 36 from an empty Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, but Florida officials could not allow it.

Source: Sports Illustrated

