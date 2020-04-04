Update On Why WWE WrestleMania 36 Spoilers Haven't Leaked

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

As you'll know by now WWE taped WrestleMania 36 last week and they filmed two finishes for each match to ensure that no spoilers get out.

The editors finished putting together the final broadcast this week with the correct match finishes and were told in no uncertain terms that they would be FIRED if they leak anything, according to Sports Illustrated.

For what it's worth Sports Illustrated are reporting that Vince McMahon wanted to do WrestleMania 36 from an empty Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, but Florida officials could not allow it.