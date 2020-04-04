AJ Styles Feels There Are 'Too Many' Matches For WrestleMania 36

During an interview with Newsweek.com, AJ Styles commented on WrestleMania 36 being split over two nights and if WWE should continue to do for future Mania's

"I think we’ve got to do something, as a company. There are a lot of matches in one night, too many if you ask me. Either we cut down on the matches or have two nights. Either way is fine with me.

At the end of the day, it’s up to the fans and whether they are willing to show up. And at the same time, maybe give someone a chance who can’t afford two days they can see one day or pick the night and the matches they want to see. I don’t think it’s a bad thing. Next year, we’ll see what happens."