SmackDown Quick Results (04/03/20)
Posted By: Damon Delmont on Apr 03, 2020
He are the quick results for this weeks episode of Friday Night SmackDown:
*Triple Threat Match*
Tamina defeats Naomi and Lacey Evans via pinfall
*Match From The Past*
Shawn Michaels vs Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24
*Singles Match*
Tucker Knight defeats Dolph Ziggler via DQ
*Singles Match*
Daniel Bryan defeats Shinsuke Nakamura via DQ
*Closing Segment*
John Cena discusses his upcoming match with The Fiend this weekend at WrestleMania. He is interrupted by Firefly Fun House Puppets. The lights go out and once back on, The Fiend is seen in the balcony. A stare off ensues. Bray Wyatt then appears behind Cena in the ring and whispers “Let me in”.
