CM Punk And Rey Mysterio On Brock Lesnar In Real Life

ESPN spoke with several stars about Brock Lesnar ahead of Sunday's Lesnar content marathon, and his title defense against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 this weekend.

It was noted how Lesnar would rather be on his farm in Saskatchewan, Canada, with his wife and four kids, than a stadium filled with 100,000 fans. Lesnar doesn't do social media, and rarely does interviews.

"Brock Lesnar is an enigma," Stephanie McMahon stated about Brock Lesnar and his privacy. "He likes to keep his personal life private."

Rey Mysterio recalled how Lesnar was miserable when he wanted to leave WWE during his first run.

"I remember at one point Brock being miserable. This is right before he left WWE in 2004 the first time. We were going to Europe, and my wife and I were sitting right behind Brock on the charter plane. I just saw Brock biting the f--- out of his nails and looking at a picture of one of his kids. It really hit him, the fact that he had to travel so much. That was the human side of him. The father instinct that he has. Shortly after that, he was like, 'I've gotta get out of here, bro. I can't f---ing do this anymore.' I think for a lot of us, we work so hard to get to that position, and when you do have it and you do make it, the one thing you want to do is brace yourself and hold onto that position -- make sure nobody takes it. For him, it was like, 'I think I did what I need to do here and I'm out.' I give him a lot of props for that. I grew up around the business. I kind of expected our road would turn out this way. After seeing Brock like that, it really put things into perspective. It made me see my personal life in a different way, too. We just had my daughter, so I was raising some kids at the time. It hit him and shortly after it hit me, too. Brock took that really, really hard. Even though we don't see it, he's very close to his family. That stuck in my head. You have to choose one or the other, and he chose to spend more time at home and not be on the road as much"

CM Punk also spoke about The Beast and called him a big sweetheart.