Roman Reigns Surprises A Young Fan Going Through Dialysis Who Had WrestleMania 36 Tickets

Roman Reigns had a surprise for a young fan who was undergoing treatment at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, Florida earlier this week.

15 year old Anthony Primavera is a kidney disease patient who undergoes regular dialysis at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Anthony is a big WWE fan who had tickets to WrestleMania 36 this weekend. Local 10 News reports that Anthony understood Reigns' decision to back out of his WrestleMania 36 match with Goldberg, and after the event was moved due to the coronavirus.

Anthony had settled for watching the event on TV this weekend alongside everyone else. The staff at the hospital had other ideas and contacted Reigns, who agreed to surprise Anthony.

The hospital released a video on the surprise, which you can see down below.