Becky Lynch Says Ronda Rousey Should Stay Home

During an interview with Vicente Betran from ViBe & Wrestling, Becky Lynch was asked about the match and the idea of having the championship defended at WrestleMania this year.

"Its pretty cool. I wonder if an NXT person should have gotten the chance to fight for it but this is the way things fall or the way things are privileged. It's awesome to see that it's defended at WrestleMania and to see where it's come now."

Becky wished for Ronda Rousey to win both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship. Despite making history with Rousey, Lynch said that she does not care to see her return to the company.