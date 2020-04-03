Becky Lynch Says Ronda Rousey Should Stay Home
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 03, 2020
During an interview with Vicente Betran from ViBe & Wrestling, Becky Lynch was asked about the match and the idea of having the championship defended at WrestleMania this year.
"Its pretty cool. I wonder if an NXT person should have gotten the chance to fight for it but this is the way things fall or the way things are privileged. It's awesome to see that it's defended at WrestleMania and to see where it's come now."
Becky wished for Ronda Rousey to win both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship. Despite making history with Rousey, Lynch said that she does not care to see her return to the company.
"Leave her at home. I have talked a long time that all these MMA heads that want to come into WWE because they think it's an easy meal ticket but not put in the work and hours and hours we do when it comes to travel and the grind and obsessing about this and making sure the crowd appreciates everything we do. She doesn't want to put in that work. Just remember that I'll be getting better and better every time while she's at home playing with her Twitch or whatever."
