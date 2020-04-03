WWE Network Resumes Service In The Middle East

As previously reported, WWE pulled the WWE Network from Saudi Arabia last month leading to all sorts of speculation. There have been for a while a number of rumors about Saudi owing WWE a significant amount of money for recent events over the last year.

Many fans in Saudi were reporting that when they logged into their account they got the message the service would not be available "until further notice".

In some good news for the country, the WWE Network is now up and running throughout the Middle East and was confirmed in a tweet put out by WWE which translates:

"Hurry up to join the WWE Network and watch WrestleMania 36’s show next week on April 5 and 6 at 2 am Saudi time"