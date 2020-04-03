Would you like to see Austin Theory on the main roster?

"Austin Theory was received well among the few that were in attendance at the Performance Center we’re told, but a decision hasn’t been made as to whether or not he’ll be on the Raw roster full time. That was the same line of thinking applied to Angel Garza at first."

The general rule in WWE is that if an NXT star is being used on NXT TV then they cannot be called up to the main roster. Theory has made a few appearances on NXT in recent months.

Andrade recently suffered a rib injury and thus WWE made the call for Theory to appear on the grand stage.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Network Resumes Service In The Middle East

As previously reported, WWE pulled the WWE Network from Saudi Arabia last month leading to all sorts of speculation. There have been for a while a number of rumors about Saudi owing WWE a significant [...] Apr 03 - As previously reported, WWE pulled the WWE Network from Saudi Arabia last month leading to all sorts of speculation. There have been for a while a number of rumors about Saudi owing WWE a significant [...]

Watch The 15 Greatest WrestleMania Title Matches Of Last 15 Years

WWE is currently streaming the 15 greatest title matches of WrestleMania from the last 15 years of the grandest show. Some o the matches featured include, Edge vs. The Undertaker, Ronda Rousey vs. Ch[...] Apr 03 - WWE is currently streaming the 15 greatest title matches of WrestleMania from the last 15 years of the grandest show. Some o the matches featured include, Edge vs. The Undertaker, Ronda Rousey vs. Ch[...]

WWE Uncertain Of Austin Theory’s Future

As previously reported, NXT's Austin Theory replaced Andrade in the RAW Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania 36. Andrade recently suffered a rib injury and thus WWE made the call for Theory to appear[...] Apr 03 - As previously reported, NXT's Austin Theory replaced Andrade in the RAW Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania 36. Andrade recently suffered a rib injury and thus WWE made the call for Theory to appear[...]

NJPW Announces Refund Policy For Multiple Cancelled Events

NJPW has announced a refund policy for the various events it has cancelled through April due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Thank you for your support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. As announced [...] Apr 03 - NJPW has announced a refund policy for the various events it has cancelled through April due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Thank you for your support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. As announced [...]

“Off Location” WWE WrestleMania 36 Matches To Air On Different Nights

Tomorrow night, WWE will present night one of WrestleMania 36 and there is still no word on what matches we will see. WrestleVotes on Twitter is reporting some insider information, and that is the "o[...] Apr 03 - Tomorrow night, WWE will present night one of WrestleMania 36 and there is still no word on what matches we will see. WrestleVotes on Twitter is reporting some insider information, and that is the "o[...]

Has Anybody In WWE Tested Positive For Coronavirus?

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that nobody in WWE has been tested positive for Coronavirus so far. It is worth noting that both Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke did quaran[...] Apr 03 - Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that nobody in WWE has been tested positive for Coronavirus so far. It is worth noting that both Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke did quaran[...]

AEW Almost Had Their Dynamite Taping Shutdown

AEW reportedly got into a tricky situation when Georgia officials arrived at QT Marshall’s gym in Norcoss, Georgia on Thursday and attempted to shut the AEW tapings down. According to Wrestling[...] Apr 03 - AEW reportedly got into a tricky situation when Georgia officials arrived at QT Marshall’s gym in Norcoss, Georgia on Thursday and attempted to shut the AEW tapings down. According to Wrestling[...]

Possible SPOILER What Rob Gronkowski Did At WrestleMania 36

As previously reported, WWE pre-taped WrestleMania 36 last week and it will air this Saturday and Sunday. Rob Gronkowski is the host for the big show, and it is being reporting by Wrestling Observer [...] Apr 03 - As previously reported, WWE pre-taped WrestleMania 36 last week and it will air this Saturday and Sunday. Rob Gronkowski is the host for the big show, and it is being reporting by Wrestling Observer [...]

Significant Drop In Viewership For AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT

The viewership for AEW Dynamite on TNT and WWE NXT on the USA Network is in. Both shows saw significant drops this week, due to the impact coronavirus is having on production. Dynamite finishe[...] Apr 03 - The viewership for AEW Dynamite on TNT and WWE NXT on the USA Network is in. Both shows saw significant drops this week, due to the impact coronavirus is having on production. Dynamite finishe[...]

Chris Jericho Reveals Time When Vince McMahon Chose Steak Over His Ideas

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has spoken about a time when WWE CEO Vince McMahon focussed on his lunch, over his creative ideas. Jericho, who joined AEW in 2019, is also the first WWE Undis[...] Apr 03 - Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has spoken about a time when WWE CEO Vince McMahon focussed on his lunch, over his creative ideas. Jericho, who joined AEW in 2019, is also the first WWE Undis[...]

WWE Selling Unused WrestleMania 36 Chairs

WWE WrestleMania 36 will take place without an audience, and this has led to a lot of leftover chairs meant for the Showcase of the Immortals. On the WWE Shop website, chairs that were meant fo[...] Apr 03 - WWE WrestleMania 36 will take place without an audience, and this has led to a lot of leftover chairs meant for the Showcase of the Immortals. On the WWE Shop website, chairs that were meant fo[...]

Stephanie McMahon On How WWE Have Been Keeping Crews Safe And Healthy During Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to explain how WWE has been working to keep their crews safe and healthy while taping content [...] Apr 02 - WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to explain how WWE has been working to keep their crews safe and healthy while taping content [...]

Chris Jericho Thinks Vince McMahon Regrets Losing Him

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by the Tampa Bay Times to talk about several professional wrestling topics. He discussed how Vince must regret losing him. On if he was hard to deal with [...] Apr 02 - Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by the Tampa Bay Times to talk about several professional wrestling topics. He discussed how Vince must regret losing him. On if he was hard to deal with [...]

Jake Roberts Claims The Therapist WWE Referred Him To Was Reporting Back To Vince McMahon

WWE Hall Of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently did an interview with FlipDaScript to talk about several professional wrestling topics. He spoke about the therapist WWE referred h[...] Apr 02 - WWE Hall Of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently did an interview with FlipDaScript to talk about several professional wrestling topics. He spoke about the therapist WWE referred h[...]

WWE Releases "Medical Update" On Elias

WWE.com has released a “medical update” on Elias following his attack at the hands of King Corbin last Friday on Smackdown. According to the announcement, Elias being a part of Mania is st[...] Apr 02 - WWE.com has released a “medical update” on Elias following his attack at the hands of King Corbin last Friday on Smackdown. According to the announcement, Elias being a part of Mania is st[...]

Money In The Bank Reportedly Not Going On As Planned

WrestleVotes came back on social media to state that his "sources" state that the Money In The Bank PPV event scheduled for 5/9 in Baltimore will not happen as planned. While some people are skeptica[...] Apr 02 - WrestleVotes came back on social media to state that his "sources" state that the Money In The Bank PPV event scheduled for 5/9 in Baltimore will not happen as planned. While some people are skeptica[...]

AJPW Champion Carnival And Stardom Events Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

AJPW will be canceling their annual Champion Carnival tournament. The tournament was scheduled for April 6 with the finals scheduled for May 5th. Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lucas Steel, and Joel [...] Apr 02 - AJPW will be canceling their annual Champion Carnival tournament. The tournament was scheduled for April 6 with the finals scheduled for May 5th. Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lucas Steel, and Joel [...]

Triple H Reveals WWE Were Close To Cancelling Or Postponing WrestleMania 36

During an interview ESPN MMA, Triple H discussed how close WWE was to cancelling or postponing WrestleMania 36 this year. Triple H noted that all options were on the tabl[...] Apr 02 - During an interview ESPN MMA, Triple H discussed how close WWE was to cancelling or postponing WrestleMania 36 this year. Triple H noted that all options were on the tabl[...]

AEW Taped "A Lot" Of Content In Secret Location In Georgia

AEW has been filming at The Nightmare Factory in Norcross, Georgia, which will be shut down temporarily due to a shelter-in-place order issued by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. During a press conference[...] Apr 02 - AEW has been filming at The Nightmare Factory in Norcross, Georgia, which will be shut down temporarily due to a shelter-in-place order issued by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. During a press conference[...]

Kelly Kelly On Winning WWE Divas Championship, People Power Vote

Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly has said that she was left crying after a People Power fan-vote resulted in her winning the Divas Championship. Kelly, 33, won the title in mid-2011, and receiv[...] Apr 02 - Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly has said that she was left crying after a People Power fan-vote resulted in her winning the Divas Championship. Kelly, 33, won the title in mid-2011, and receiv[...]

Sonya Deville Reveals Plans To Go Into Movies After WWE Career

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville has revealed her plans to one day make it in Hollywood. Speaking to Digital Spy, the former MMA fighter-turned-wrestler said that seeing the success of for[...] Apr 02 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville has revealed her plans to one day make it in Hollywood. Speaking to Digital Spy, the former MMA fighter-turned-wrestler said that seeing the success of for[...]

Big Show Says Roman Reigns Detractors Are "Ignorant and Selfish"

WWE Superstar The Big Show was recently interviewed on the Gorilla Position podcast in which he addressed Roman Reigns pulling out of the WrestleMania 36 due to health concerns amid the coronavirus pa[...] Apr 02 - WWE Superstar The Big Show was recently interviewed on the Gorilla Position podcast in which he addressed Roman Reigns pulling out of the WrestleMania 36 due to health concerns amid the coronavirus pa[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (4/1/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Velveteen Dream def. Bobby Fish. *Dexter Lumis def. Jake Atlas. *Dakota Kai won a Second Chance Gauntlet Match to earn the final s[...] Apr 01 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Velveteen Dream def. Bobby Fish. *Dexter Lumis def. Jake Atlas. *Dakota Kai won a Second Chance Gauntlet Match to earn the final s[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/1/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Tony Schiavone announces that the final two quarterfinal matches in the TNT Championship Tournament will be Dustin Rhodes vs. K[...] Apr 01 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Tony Schiavone announces that the final two quarterfinal matches in the TNT Championship Tournament will be Dustin Rhodes vs. K[...]