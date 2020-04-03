“Off Location” WWE WrestleMania 36 Matches To Air On Different Nights

Tomorrow night, WWE will present night one of WrestleMania 36 and there is still no word on what matches we will see.

WrestleVotes on Twitter is reporting some insider information, and that is the "off location" matches The Undertaker vs AJ Styles and John Cena vs Bray Wyatt will take place on different nights.

The tweet also notes that by that logic the WWE Universal Championship match and WWE Championship match will also likely air on different nights.

"I don’t know daily lineups yet, but source said to expect both “off location” matches (Taker vs Styles & Cena vs Wyatt) to take place on different nights. Logic would also expect both men’s world title matches to be separated."