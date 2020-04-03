WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Possible SPOILER What Rob Gronkowski Did At WrestleMania 36
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 03, 2020
As previously reported, WWE pre-taped WrestleMania 36 last week and it will air this Saturday and Sunday.
Rob Gronkowski is the host for the big show, and it is being reporting by Wrestling Observer that something unexpected involving Gronkowski.
"The only thing that has been said is that Rob Gronkowski does things that you would not expect him to do. So that makes me think that he’s doing something physical with somebody."
There is speculation he might have got physical with King Corbin (as Corbin confronted him during his SmackDown debut).
