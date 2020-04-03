Chric Jericho Reveals Time When Vince McMahon Chose Steak Over His Ideas

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has spoken about a time when WWE CEO Vince McMahon focussed on his lunch, over his creative ideas.

Jericho, who joined AEW in 2019, is also the first WWE Undisputed Champion, as well as a record-setting nine-time Intercontinental Champion.

Speaking to Brodie Lee on the latest Talk Is Jericho podcast, Jericho described working with McMahon, saying:

"I had one of the greatest ideas I had ever come up with, it actually involved The Wyatt Family for SummerSlam with Shawn Michaels. I had it all plotted out. Vince, when I pitched it to him, was eating a steak. I had asked three different people, 'Has he eaten already?' 'Yes.' As soon as I got in there, he was extra hungry that day and started eating a second meal. He was not paying attention to anything. I gave him the whole thing, silence, he just looks at me and goes, 'Bad cow.' 'What?' 'Bad cow. This steak is tough.' 'What about my great idea?' 'What else ya got?' I SHOULD HAVE KNOWN!" recalled Jericho on Talk is Jericho."

Michaels would eventually return to the ring for Crown Jewel 2018 after an eight and a half year retirement.