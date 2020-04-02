Stephanie McMahon On How WWE Have Been Keeping Crews Safe And Healthy During Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to explain how WWE has been working to keep their crews safe and healthy while taping content at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando during the coronavirus pandemic.

"In terms of safety measures and protocols, first and foremost, every performance is voluntary for our performers and crew. That is a really important note to highlight. Also, the Performance Center itself is a closed set. We're shooting in waves. No one person, regardless of who they are, is allowed to enter if they have a temperature of over 100.4, or if they have been out of the country or been in touch with someone who has been out of the country. We also do pandemic-level cleaning, which includes fogging and ultraviolet light, in the facility every single night. That could be overkill, quite frankly, but we really are trying to put in the best safety practices that we possibly can given the circumstances. Those are some of the measures we are taking, and it is as comprehensive as it can possibly be. We also changed some of the format for WrestleMania. We're not holding the men's or women's battle royal—that's just too many people in the ring at one time."

It's been reported that WWE and AEW officials have told talent that they do not have to perform if they don't feel comfortable doing so during the COVID-19 outbreak, and that their decisions will not be held against them in the future.