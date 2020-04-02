WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

WNS Mobile

(A Wrestlr.Social Network)

RSS Feed

Jake Roberts Claims The Therapist WWE Referred Him To Was Reporting Back To Vince McMahon

Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Apr 02, 2020

Jake Roberts Claims The Therapist WWE Referred Him To Was Reporting Back To Vince McMahon

WWE Hall Of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently did an interview with FlipDaScript to talk about several professional wrestling topics. He spoke about the therapist WWE referred him to was reporting results and the case to Vince McMahon supposedly.

On Vince sending him to rehab

"Vince McMahon sent me a couple of damn rehabs, that’s a joke. Not a joke to him when he paid for it I’m sure, about $40,000 a pop, every time I went, and he sent me several times, but that shit didn’t take, man, it didn’t take."

How he believed the psychotherapist was reporting back to Vince McMahon

"Come to find out, McMahon was having me analyzed every goddamn day I was there. Talk about rules, brother, I thought between doctor patient thing was supposed to be sacred. Well, evidently it wasn’t. Because this man was reporting back to McMahon. He wanted to see how I ticked, so he could deal with me, and play me, he learned a lot about me, and I thought that was kind of bullshit."

On what life was like when WWE sent him off to rehab

"He sent me to hardcore rehab. The first one he sent me to, this was back, 1987, 88, something like that. I’m going through the paces, I’m learning the ropes pretty quick, learned what to say, what not to say, what to do, what to do, but every damn day, I’d be in some class or something because they run you to classes each day, you ain’t sitting around, they got you doing things, and what they’re trying to do is de-program you, trying to bring you back to reality where you got to do certain things at a certain time, get you in a different groove.

Well, I kept getting pulled out of my class and had to go see a psychotherapist, he had me in there doing all sorts of goofy ass shit, playing with dolls, beating up dolls. ‘What’s wrong with you man, wanting me to beat up a goddamn doll?’ ‘Show your anger.’ ‘You really want to see my fucking anger? I’m gonna show you some goddamn anger, man.’"

Source: FlipDaScript

.: Join our NEW Wrestling Forum :. 
««« WNS Forum »»»

Tags: #wwe #aew #all elite wrestling #jake roberts
https://wrestlr.me/62483/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Apr 02
Stephanie McMahon On How WWE Have Been Keeping Crews Safe And Healthy During Coronavirus Pandemic
WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to explain how WWE has been working to keep [...]
Apr 02 - WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to explain how WWE has been working to keep [...]
Apr 02
Chris Jericho Thinks Vince McMahon Regrets Losing Him
Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by the Tampa Bay Times to talk about several professional wrestling topics. He discussed how Vince must regret [...]
Apr 02 - Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by the Tampa Bay Times to talk about several professional wrestling topics. He discussed how Vince must regret [...]
Apr 02
Jake Roberts Claims The Therapist WWE Referred Him To Was Reporting Back To Vince McMahon
WWE Hall Of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently did an interview with FlipDaScript to talk about several professional wrestling t[...]
Apr 02 - WWE Hall Of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts recently did an interview with FlipDaScript to talk about several professional wrestling t[...]
Apr 02
WWE Releases "Medical Update" On Elias
WWE.com has released a “medical update” on Elias following his attack at the hands of King Corbin last Friday on Smackdown. According to t[...]
Apr 02 - WWE.com has released a “medical update” on Elias following his attack at the hands of King Corbin last Friday on Smackdown. According to t[...]
Apr 02
Money In The Bank Reportedly Not Going On As Planned
WrestleVotes came back on social media to state that his "sources" state that the Money In The Bank PPV event scheduled for 5/9 in Baltimore will not [...]
Apr 02 - WrestleVotes came back on social media to state that his "sources" state that the Money In The Bank PPV event scheduled for 5/9 in Baltimore will not [...]
Apr 02
AJPW Champion Carnival And Stardom Events Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
 AJPW will be canceling their annual Champion Carnival tournament. The tournament was scheduled for April 6 with the finals scheduled for May 5th[...]
Apr 02 -  AJPW will be canceling their annual Champion Carnival tournament. The tournament was scheduled for April 6 with the finals scheduled for May 5th[...]

Apr 02
Triple H Reveals WWE Were Close To Cancelling Or Postponing WrestleMania 36
During an interview ESPN MMA, Triple H discussed how close WWE was to cancelling or postponing WrestleMania 36 this year[...]
Apr 02 - During an interview ESPN MMA, Triple H discussed how close WWE was to cancelling or postponing WrestleMania 36 this year[...]
Apr 02
AEW Taped "A Lot" Of Content In Secret Location In Georgia
AEW has been filming at The Nightmare Factory in Norcross, Georgia, which will be shut down temporarily due to a shelter-in-place order issued by Geor[...]
Apr 02 - AEW has been filming at The Nightmare Factory in Norcross, Georgia, which will be shut down temporarily due to a shelter-in-place order issued by Geor[...]
Apr 02
Kelly Kelly On Winning WWE Divas Championship, People Power Vote
Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly has said that she was left crying after a People Power fan-vote resulted in her winning the Divas Championship. [...]
Apr 02 - Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly has said that she was left crying after a People Power fan-vote resulted in her winning the Divas Championship. [...]
Apr 02
Sonya Deville Reveals Plans To Go Into Movies After WWE Career
WWE SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville has revealed her plans to one day make it in Hollywood.  Speaking to Digital Spy, the former MMA fighter-t[...]
Apr 02 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville has revealed her plans to one day make it in Hollywood.  Speaking to Digital Spy, the former MMA fighter-t[...]
Apr 02
Big Show Says Roman Reigns Detractors Are "Ignorant and Selfish"
WWE Superstar The Big Show was recently interviewed on the Gorilla Position podcast in which he addressed Roman Reigns pulling out of the WrestleMania[...]
Apr 02 - WWE Superstar The Big Show was recently interviewed on the Gorilla Position podcast in which he addressed Roman Reigns pulling out of the WrestleMania[...]

Apr 01
WWE NXT Quick Results (4/1/20)
Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Velveteen Dream def. Bobby Fish. *Dexter Lumis def. Jake Atlas. *Dakota Kai won [...]
Apr 01 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Velveteen Dream def. Bobby Fish. *Dexter Lumis def. Jake Atlas. *Dakota Kai won [...]
Apr 01
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/1/20)
Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Tony Schiavone announces that the final two quarterfinal matches in the TNT C[...]
Apr 01 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Tony Schiavone announces that the final two quarterfinal matches in the TNT C[...]
Apr 01
WWE NXT: Final Participant In Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match Determined
On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the final participant in the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match was determined.[...]
Apr 01 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the final participant in the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match was determined.[...]
Apr 01
AEW Dynamite: Championship Match To Take Place In Two Weeks
On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that a championship match will take place on Dynamite in two weeks. More specifically,[...]
Apr 01 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that a championship match will take place on Dynamite in two weeks. More specifically,[...]
Apr 01
WWE NXT: New Tag Team Receives Official Name
On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the brand new tag team that officially debuted on last week’s broadcast received their official name. [...]
Apr 01 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the brand new tag team that officially debuted on last week’s broadcast received their official name. [...]
Apr 01
TNA Wrestling One Night Only on AXS TV Results, Videos of Matches & Segments (03/31/2020)
The following are the results of last night's special TNA reunion show from IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV: 1. Shawn Hernandez defeated Chase Stevens [...]
Apr 01 - The following are the results of last night's special TNA reunion show from IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV: 1. Shawn Hernandez defeated Chase Stevens [...]
Apr 01
IMPACT Wrestling Results, Videos of Matches & Segments (03/31/2020)
The following are the results of the March 31st, 2020 edition of IMPACT Wrestling: 1. Tag Team Champion Josh Alexander w/ Tag Team Champion Etha[...]
Apr 01 - The following are the results of the March 31st, 2020 edition of IMPACT Wrestling: 1. Tag Team Champion Josh Alexander w/ Tag Team Champion Etha[...]
Apr 01
AEW Dynamite: Final Two TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Matches Revealed
On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the final two semifinal matches in the TNT Championship Tournament were officially revealed. Those matc[...]
Apr 01 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the final two semifinal matches in the TNT Championship Tournament were officially revealed. Those matc[...]
Apr 01
VICE Releases Dark Side Of The Ring "WWE Brawl For All" Trailer
Vice TV has released the trailer for the "Dark Side of the Ring" episode on WWE's infamous Brawl For All tournament. This is the third episode of the [...]
Apr 01 - Vice TV has released the trailer for the "Dark Side of the Ring" episode on WWE's infamous Brawl For All tournament. This is the third episode of the [...]
Apr 01
LISTEN: 83 Weeks #103: Sting's 1997 in WCW
The following is the description of this week's episode of 83 Weeks: "On this episode of 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson, Eric[...]
Apr 01 - The following is the description of this week's episode of 83 Weeks: "On this episode of 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson, Eric[...]
Apr 01
Ryback On WWE Getting Upset Over Brodie Lee's Vince McMahon Parody Skit
AEW's Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE, recently parodied Vince McMahon in a skit where he did a couple of things that are known [...]
Apr 01 - AEW's Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE, recently parodied Vince McMahon in a skit where he did a couple of things that are known [...]
Apr 01
Arn Anderson On Vince McMahon's Reaction To Sneezing
Arn Anderson recently held a Q&A session on his podcast, “Arn.”, and answered a question about Vince McMahon's reaction to sneezing. [...]
Apr 01 - Arn Anderson recently held a Q&A session on his podcast, “Arn.”, and answered a question about Vince McMahon's reaction to sneezing. [...]
Apr 01
AJ Styles Responds To Undertaker Taking A Shot At His TNA Run
AJ Styles has responded to The Undertaker's shot at his run in TNA wrestling. On Monday's WWE Raw, Undertaker said Style's was content being a big fi[...]
Apr 01 - AJ Styles has responded to The Undertaker's shot at his run in TNA wrestling. On Monday's WWE Raw, Undertaker said Style's was content being a big fi[...]
Apr 01
ODB Unveils Her New Food Truck Following Fire Destroying Her Old One
In a good news story, Former Impact Wrestling stat ODB recently unveiled her new food truck following her last one which burned down in a fire. A cro[...]
Apr 01 - In a good news story, Former Impact Wrestling stat ODB recently unveiled her new food truck following her last one which burned down in a fire. A cro[...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π