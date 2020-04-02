Money In The Bank Reportedly Not Going On As Planned

WrestleVotes came back on social media to state that his "sources" state that the Money In The Bank PPV event scheduled for 5/9 in Baltimore will not happen as planned.

While some people are skeptical of the account, they have gotten things correct in the past and sometimes have also been wrong. Take it with a grain of salt, but they've been correct before.

Source states the Money In The Bank PPV event scheduled for 5/9 in Baltimore will not happen as planned. TBD, as is everything else right now, as to when / where this PPV will take place. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 2, 2020

It should come as no surprise to see WWE live events being cancelled in the month of April. I've asked in the comments if the reports that WWE cancelled April events was accurate, and a few readers said yes. These events either were going on now in June or even July, but again TBD as the virus changes continue for the world.

Even with most stay at home orders ending April 30th or some in June, could it be enough time for WWE to go on with PPVs with a crowd?