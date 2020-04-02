With the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the following Stardom shows have been cancelled: 4/11 (Sat) Yokohama Radiant Hall 4/25 (Sat) Osaka World Pavillion (noon) 4/25 (Sat) Osaka World Pavillion (night) We apologize and thank you for supporting Stardom!

Despite trying everything, we regret to inform you this years Champion Carnival has been cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus. Thank you for your understanding. #ajpw #2020cc pic.twitter.com/D4IGuPLibJ

Stardom recently held their annual Cinderella Tournament with fans in attendance. Fans were subjected to a temperature check before entering the arena. However, they will be cancelling their April 11th and April 25th shows. No announcement has been made yet on the status of their other upcoming events.

In the press conference, the president of AJPW, Tsuyoki Fukuda, said that he will "make every possible effort" to run the tournament this year. The Champion Carnival tournament began in 1973 and has been held every year since 1991.

AJPW will be canceling their annual Champion Carnival tournament. The tournament was scheduled for April 6 with the finals scheduled for May 5th. Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lucas Steel, and Joel Redman were all previously announced for the tournament, but they were pulled following travel restrictions imposed by the Japanese government.

» More News From This Feed

AJPW Champion Carnival And Stardom Events Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

AJPW will be canceling their annual Champion Carnival tournament. The tournament was scheduled for April 6 with the finals scheduled for May 5th. Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lucas Steel, and Joel [...] Apr 02 - AJPW will be canceling their annual Champion Carnival tournament. The tournament was scheduled for April 6 with the finals scheduled for May 5th. Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lucas Steel, and Joel [...]

Triple H Reveals WWE Were Close To Cancelling Or Postponing WrestleMania 36

During an interview ESPN MMA, Triple H discussed how close WWE was to cancelling or postponing WrestleMania 36 this year. Triple H noted that all options were on the tabl[...] Apr 02 - During an interview ESPN MMA, Triple H discussed how close WWE was to cancelling or postponing WrestleMania 36 this year. Triple H noted that all options were on the tabl[...]

AEW Taped "A Lot" Of Content In Secret Location In Georgia

AEW has been filming at The Nightmare Factory in Norcross, Georgia, which will be shut down temporarily due to a shelter-in-place order issued by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. During a press conference[...] Apr 02 - AEW has been filming at The Nightmare Factory in Norcross, Georgia, which will be shut down temporarily due to a shelter-in-place order issued by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. During a press conference[...]

Kelly Kelly On Winning WWE Divas Championship, People Power Vote

Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly has said that she was left crying after a People Power fan-vote resulted in her winning the Divas Championship. Kelly, 33, won the title in mid-2011, and receiv[...] Apr 02 - Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly has said that she was left crying after a People Power fan-vote resulted in her winning the Divas Championship. Kelly, 33, won the title in mid-2011, and receiv[...]

Sonya Deville Reveals Plans To Go Into Movies After WWE Career

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville has revealed her plans to one day make it in Hollywood. Speaking to Digital Spy, the former MMA fighter-turned-wrestler said that seeing the success of for[...] Apr 02 - WWE SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville has revealed her plans to one day make it in Hollywood. Speaking to Digital Spy, the former MMA fighter-turned-wrestler said that seeing the success of for[...]

Big Show Says Roman Reigns Detractors Are "Ignorant and Selfish"

WWE Superstar The Big Show was recently interviewed on the Gorilla Position podcast in which he addressed Roman Reigns pulling out of the WrestleMania 36 due to health concerns amid the coronavirus pa[...] Apr 02 - WWE Superstar The Big Show was recently interviewed on the Gorilla Position podcast in which he addressed Roman Reigns pulling out of the WrestleMania 36 due to health concerns amid the coronavirus pa[...]

WWE NXT Quick Results (4/1/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Velveteen Dream def. Bobby Fish. *Dexter Lumis def. Jake Atlas. *Dakota Kai won a Second Chance Gauntlet Match to earn the final s[...] Apr 01 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of WWE NXT: *Velveteen Dream def. Bobby Fish. *Dexter Lumis def. Jake Atlas. *Dakota Kai won a Second Chance Gauntlet Match to earn the final s[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/1/20)

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Tony Schiavone announces that the final two quarterfinal matches in the TNT Championship Tournament will be Dustin Rhodes vs. K[...] Apr 01 - Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite: *Tony Schiavone announces that the final two quarterfinal matches in the TNT Championship Tournament will be Dustin Rhodes vs. K[...]

WWE NXT: Final Participant In Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match Determined

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the final participant in the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match was determined. In that match, Dakota Kai emerged victorious in [...] Apr 01 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the final participant in the NXT Women’s Championship Number-One Contender Ladder Match was determined. In that match, Dakota Kai emerged victorious in [...]

AEW Dynamite: Championship Match To Take Place In Two Weeks

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that a championship match will take place on Dynamite in two weeks. More specifically, it was announced that Jon Moxley will defend the [...] Apr 01 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that a championship match will take place on Dynamite in two weeks. More specifically, it was announced that Jon Moxley will defend the [...]

WWE NXT: New Tag Team Receives Official Name

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the brand new tag team that officially debuted on last week’s broadcast received their official name. During a backstage interview, the team’s man[...] Apr 01 - On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, the brand new tag team that officially debuted on last week’s broadcast received their official name. During a backstage interview, the team’s man[...]

TNA Wrestling One Night Only on AXS TV Results, Videos of Matches & Segments (03/31/2020)

The following are the results of last night's special TNA reunion show from IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV: 1. Shawn Hernandez defeated Chase Stevens 2. Suicide & Manik defeated Johnny Swinger &am[...] Apr 01 - The following are the results of last night's special TNA reunion show from IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV: 1. Shawn Hernandez defeated Chase Stevens 2. Suicide & Manik defeated Johnny Swinger &am[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results, Videos of Matches & Segments (03/31/2020)

The following are the results of the March 31st, 2020 edition of IMPACT Wrestling: 1. Tag Team Champion Josh Alexander w/ Tag Team Champion Ethan Page defeated Eddie Edwards 2. Kylie Rae defe[...] Apr 01 - The following are the results of the March 31st, 2020 edition of IMPACT Wrestling: 1. Tag Team Champion Josh Alexander w/ Tag Team Champion Ethan Page defeated Eddie Edwards 2. Kylie Rae defe[...]

AEW Dynamite: Final Two TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Matches Revealed

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the final two semifinal matches in the TNT Championship Tournament were officially revealed. Those matches were announced as follows: *Kip Sabian vs. Du[...] Apr 01 - On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the final two semifinal matches in the TNT Championship Tournament were officially revealed. Those matches were announced as follows: *Kip Sabian vs. Du[...]

VICE Releases Dark Side Of The Ring "WWE Brawl For All" Trailer

Vice TV has released the trailer for the "Dark Side of the Ring" episode on WWE's infamous Brawl For All tournament. This is the third episode of the second season. The trailer reveals that tournamen[...] Apr 01 - Vice TV has released the trailer for the "Dark Side of the Ring" episode on WWE's infamous Brawl For All tournament. This is the third episode of the second season. The trailer reveals that tournamen[...]

LISTEN: 83 Weeks #103: Sting's 1997 in WCW

The following is the description of this week's episode of 83 Weeks: "On this episode of 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson, Eric and Conrad discuss the year that the Icon himself[...] Apr 01 - The following is the description of this week's episode of 83 Weeks: "On this episode of 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson, Eric and Conrad discuss the year that the Icon himself[...]

Ryback On WWE Getting Upset Over Brodie Lee's Vince McMahon Parody Skit

AEW's Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE, recently parodied Vince McMahon in a skit where he did a couple of things that are known to get under McMahon's skin. This includes sn[...] Apr 01 - AEW's Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE, recently parodied Vince McMahon in a skit where he did a couple of things that are known to get under McMahon's skin. This includes sn[...]

Arn Anderson On Vince McMahon's Reaction To Sneezing

Arn Anderson recently held a Q&A session on his podcast, “Arn.”, and answered a question about Vince McMahon's reaction to sneezing. On Vince's reaction to sneezing "I saw it happe[...] Apr 01 - Arn Anderson recently held a Q&A session on his podcast, “Arn.”, and answered a question about Vince McMahon's reaction to sneezing. On Vince's reaction to sneezing "I saw it happe[...]

AJ Styles Responds To Undertaker Taking A Shot At His TNA Run

AJ Styles has responded to The Undertaker's shot at his run in TNA wrestling. On Monday's WWE Raw, Undertaker said Style's was content being a big fish in a little pond back in the day because he kne[...] Apr 01 - AJ Styles has responded to The Undertaker's shot at his run in TNA wrestling. On Monday's WWE Raw, Undertaker said Style's was content being a big fish in a little pond back in the day because he kne[...]

ODB Unveils Her New Food Truck Following Fire Destroying Her Old One

In a good news story, Former Impact Wrestling stat ODB recently unveiled her new food truck following her last one which burned down in a fire. A crowdfunding campaign was recently launched to help h[...] Apr 01 - In a good news story, Former Impact Wrestling stat ODB recently unveiled her new food truck following her last one which burned down in a fire. A crowdfunding campaign was recently launched to help h[...]

WWE Backstage Viewership Bounces Back For Return Episode

Tuesday’s WWE Backstage episode on FS1 drew 134,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The episode feated Charlotte Flair as a guest under a modified format due to the coronavirus pandemic. [...] Apr 01 - Tuesday’s WWE Backstage episode on FS1 drew 134,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The episode feated Charlotte Flair as a guest under a modified format due to the coronavirus pandemic. [...]

The Undertaker Apologizes To Chris Jericho

As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, The Undertaker brought back some elements of his "American Badass" gimmick when he cut a promo on AJ Styles. Toward the end of his promo, Undertaker called Luke Gallows &[...] Apr 01 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, The Undertaker brought back some elements of his "American Badass" gimmick when he cut a promo on AJ Styles. Toward the end of his promo, Undertaker called Luke Gallows &[...]

Steve Austin Reveals Opponent He Didn’t Like At All

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin revealed on the most recent edition of his podcast that he didn’t like fellow Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at all as a person during their WrestleMania 14 feud dur[...] Apr 01 - WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin revealed on the most recent edition of his podcast that he didn’t like fellow Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at all as a person during their WrestleMania 14 feud dur[...]

Edge Comments On His Future With WWE After WrestleMania 36

During a recent interview with ESPN.com, Edge discussed his future with WWE after the WrestleMania 36: "Physically, I wouldn’t be able to keep up with that grind that all the young ‘uns[...] Apr 01 - During a recent interview with ESPN.com, Edge discussed his future with WWE after the WrestleMania 36: "Physically, I wouldn’t be able to keep up with that grind that all the young ‘uns[...]