Kelly Kelly On Winning WWE Divas Championship, People Power Vote

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly has said that she was left crying after a People Power fan-vote resulted in her winning the Divas Championship.

Kelly, 33, won the title in mid-2011, and received the title match on the June 20, 2011 edition of RAW, defeating Brie Bella.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet about her win, Kelly said:

“It was me against Brie Bella and there were three matches and they wouldn’t even tell us. It was either me, Eve Torres, or Beth Phoenix and we didn’t know up until — but we knew who was gonna win was gonna win the belt off of Brie Bella. So, right until five seconds before my name was called, that’s when we knew.” “I just remember my name being called and I was so emotional and that’s why I was crying. It was like all this hard work paid off the office recognized, the fans were so happy.”

Kelly would ultimately lose the title to Beth Phoenix a few months later, but would return to WWE briefly in 2019, becoming the very first female 24/7 Champion.