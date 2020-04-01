AEW Dynamite Quick Results (4/1/20)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Below are quick results for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

*Tony Schiavone announces that the final two quarterfinal matches in the TNT Championship Tournament will be Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian and Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana, with the tournament officially kicking off next week.

*AEW World Tag Team Champion & AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega def. Trent.

*Hikaru Shida def. Anna Jayy.

*It is announced that in two weeks, Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Jake Hager in a No Holds Barred Empty Arena Match after a video package is shown highlighting the recent feud between the two.

*Lance Archer def. Marko Stunt.

*A video package is shown featuring “The Exalted One” Brodie Lee in a boardroom with other masked Dark Order members. Lee then berates two of them, one for not properly saying what he had previously told him to say, then another for yawning in his presence.

*The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall) def. Dark Order members “8” & “9”. Following the match, Brodie Lee comes to the ring and powerbombs one of the Dark Order members.

*Shawn Spears & Sammy Guevara def. “The American Nightmare” Cody & Darby Allin. Following the match, Allin attacked Cody.